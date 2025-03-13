Scarlett Johansson reveals why she doesn't like taking photos with fans

Scarlett Johansson is particular about her boundaries with people. In an interview with InStyle magazine, the 40-year-old revealed her long-standing policy when it comes to her fans. The Black Widow star explained that she likes privacy when she is not working and wishes to be able to do whatever she wants without being self-conscious. TOPSHOT - US actress Scarlett Johansson attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Scarlet Johansson reveals why she doesn't take photos with fans during her time off

“I want to go and buy my own s**t at Duane Reade,” Johansson said as she opened up on her boundaries with her fans during her time off from shooting or an event. “It really offends a lot of people,” she said, referring to her choice not to take photos with fans while not working.

The Avengers star clarified that it does not mean she is “not appreciative” of her fans and that people are “happy to see me.” “But I always say to people, ‘I'm not working.’ [And that means] I don't want to be identified as being in this time and place with you. I'm doing my own thing,” Johansson added.

“I like to be in my own thoughts that have nothing to do with what other people think of me,” the Lucy actress went on, adding, “I don’t like being self-conscious.” Despite her personal boundaries and being a “private” person, Johansson is not a “closed book.” “If anyone knows me, I definitely over-share,” she confessed.

The mother-of-two further revealed, “My family is very precious to me, as is their privacy. The anonymity of my children is very precious to me.” Johansson shares daughter Rose, 10, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac and son Cosmo, 3, with husband Colin Jost.

“The thing about being a public figure is that the idea of being recognizable and celebrated feels fun, but then you can never stuff it back in the bottle. The reality of it is, there’s a massive loss to that, you know? So I think preserving that for as long as possible until it’s someone's choice, that’s the choice I make as far as my kids go,” Johansson added.