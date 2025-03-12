Scarlett Johansson says she found SNL joke about her vagina really gross: 'Can't believe they went there'

Actor Scarlett Johansson, in a new interview, has opened up about that raunchy Saturday Night Live moment when her husband, Colin Jost, made a joke on her vagina. She said that it left her shocked. (Also read: Jurassic World Rebirth trailer: Scarlett Johansson anchors a new era of survival with jaw-dropping new dinosaurs. Watch) Scarlett Johansson's live reaction to Colin Jost's dirty joke about her went viral on the internet.

What Scarlett said

During the interaction with In Style, Scarlett recalled the joke and said, "It was so vulgar, I just can't believe that they went there. I was like—it was so gross. It was really gross. And, like, old-school gross.”

She went on to add, “My experience of it was so funny. I was like, I mean, it's a vagina joke, how bad could it be? And then as soon as the Costco photo came up, I was like No! No, Michael! The fact that it took on a full To Catch a Predator-style reveal or whatever, that was so intense. All of a sudden, it was like a whole bunch of people holding up lights, and a guy with a video camera. They were waiting for me to react. I felt insane. I was like, I think I'm going to faint.”

What was the joke?

During the live episode, where Michael Che and Colin Jost's jokes were swapped during the Weekend update, Colin said, “Costco has removed the roast beef sandwich from their menu. But I ain’t tripping. I’ve been eating roast beef every night since my wife had the kid.” Scarlett, who stood backstage, was seen shocked at the joke. She mouthed “Oh my God” in the live reaction.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost married in 2020 in an intimate ceremony with family and friends after dating for three years. They welcomed their first child together, a boy whom they named Cosmo, in 2021.