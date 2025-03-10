Who is the QB for Pittsburgh Steelers? DK Metcalf's trade sparks speculation

The Pittsburgh Steelers are actively addressing several roster needs as they approach free agency, and they may look to bolster their wide receiver corps through a trade. With reports suggesting that DK Metcalf is available from the Seattle Seahawks, and the franchise already parting ways with quarterback Geno Smith, Seattle appears increasingly open to negotiating a potential deal.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) warms up before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)(AP)