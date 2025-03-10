Menu Explore
Monday, Mar 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Who is the QB for Pittsburgh Steelers? DK Metcalf's trade sparks speculation

By Tuhin Das Mahapatra, hindustantimes.com
Mar 10, 2025 06:37 AM IST

The Pittsburgh Steelers are seeking to strengthen their roster ahead of free agency, potentially targeting wide receiver DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are actively addressing several roster needs as they approach free agency, and they may look to bolster their wide receiver corps through a trade. With reports suggesting that DK Metcalf is available from the Seattle Seahawks, and the franchise already parting ways with quarterback Geno Smith, Seattle appears increasingly open to negotiating a potential deal.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) warms up before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)(AP)
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) warms up before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)(AP)

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs.
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 10, 2025
