Who is Pamela Evette? Trump's pick for South Carolina governor over Nancy Mace

President Donald Trump has thrown his support behind South Carolina Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette. This will dramatically reshape the race to succeed term-limited Governor Henry McMaster and dealing a blow to fellow Republican Nancy Mace, who had been widely viewed as a potential frontrunner.

Pamela Evette represented South Carolina at economic development events and emerged as a reliable supporter of Trump's policy agenda. Photographer: Sam Wolfe/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

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The endorsement, announced by Trump on Truth Social, praised Evette's conservative credentials, leadership record, and loyalty to the America First movement.

In the post Trump wrote, “Pam Evette is a good friend, fighter, and WINNER, and will be a terrific Governor of South Carolina.” Trump then, in direct words wrote, “Pam has my Complete and Total Endorsement — SHE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

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Who is Pamela Evette?

Pamela Evette, 57, currently serves as South Carolina's lieutenant governor. She made history in 2018 as the first Republican woman elected to the statewide office. She was elected alongside Governor Henry McMaster and has since become one of the state's most recognizable Republican leaders.

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{{^usCountry}} Evette graduated from Cleveland State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Evette graduated from Cleveland State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Evette built her reputation as a business executive and entrepreneur, serving as the president and chief executive officer of Quality Business Solutions, a payroll and human resources company based in South Carolina. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Evette built her reputation as a business executive and entrepreneur, serving as the president and chief executive officer of Quality Business Solutions, a payroll and human resources company based in South Carolina. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Her business background became a cornerstone of her political identity. Throughout her tenure in office, Evette has championed conservative priorities like job creation, workforce development, small-business growth, and conservative economic policies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her business background became a cornerstone of her political identity. Throughout her tenure in office, Evette has championed conservative priorities like job creation, workforce development, small-business growth, and conservative economic policies. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Evette supporters credit her private-sector experience with helping her connect with business owners and voters concerned about economic issues. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Evette supporters credit her private-sector experience with helping her connect with business owners and voters concerned about economic issues. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She has represented South Carolina at economic development events, promoted workforce initiatives, and emerged as a reliable supporter of Trump's policy agenda. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She has represented South Carolina at economic development events, promoted workforce initiatives, and emerged as a reliable supporter of Trump's policy agenda. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Evette lives in Travelers Rest, SC and according to her campaign page loves to spend time with her mother, Jennie, her husband, David, and their three kids. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Evette lives in Travelers Rest, SC and according to her campaign page loves to spend time with her mother, Jennie, her husband, David, and their three kids. {{/usCountry}}

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Trump's endorsement snubs Nancy Mace

The Hill reported that Trump's decision to back Evette is especially noteworthy due to her connection to Nancy Mace, a fellow Republican from South Carolina who has occasionally been seen as both an ally and a critic of Trump.

The endorsement indicates that the former president currently views Evette as his favored candidate for the state's future leadership, despite Mace's previous efforts to strengthen her ties with Trump.

However, in recent months, Mace has increasingly called for the complete release of the Epstein Files. In an X post on Friday, Mace suggested her support for the Justice Department's files pertaining to its investigation against convicted sexual offenders did not rub the president in the right way.

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She wrote, “I know I put the likelihood of an endorsement on the line when I demanded transparency on the Epstein files. I demanded it because you deserved the truth – ALL OF IT – and as a survivor of a corrupt and broken court system, I will always pursue justice for those who deserve it.”

For Evette, nonetheless, Trump's endorsement represents the most important political support needed as it positions her as a leading contender in the South Carolina governor's race.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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