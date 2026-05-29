JD Vance booed at Air Force Academy graduation. His response sparks row; ‘you can't…’

Vice President JD Vance was the guest of honor Thursday at the US Air Force graduation ceremony at the Falcons Stadium, the home of the Air Force Academy Falcons football team. But many at the event seemed to feel he was not a welcome guest. JD Vance speaks during the US Air Force Academy Graduation Ceremony at Falcon Stadium. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vance was booed during his commencement speech on the stage, ahead of the ceremony. It got so loud that JD Vance had to acknowledge and respond to it. And the way he did it sparked a row as many accused the 41-year-old of being "authoritarian."

More than 900 graduating Air Force cadets were present at the ceremony, and much of the booing and heckling was coming from them.

Also read: 'Mistake after mistake’: US senator Chris Murpy slams Trump's 'blow them up’ warning to Oman amid Iran war

"This is the only commencement speech that I'm giving this year, and so I've watched a few highlights of graduation speeches where this or that corporate leader will discuss artificial intelligence — AI — and be met with literal boos," Vance responded.

He then added, "Now, you can't boo me. I'm the Vice President of the United States."

Here's the video: