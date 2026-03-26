Who is Pascal Duvier? 5 things to know about guard in Chappell Roan hotel row

The security guard at the center of a controversy involving Chappell Roan and a young fan, has come under scrutiny after an alleged confrontation at a luxury hotel in São Paulo. Duvier maintained that his interaction with the child’s mother “was calm and with good intentions.” (X)

The incident, which reportedly left an 11-year-old girl in tears, has since sparked debate online, with the guard issuing a statement taking responsibility for his actions.

Also Read: Chappell Roan says ‘I do not hate children’ after Jorginho Frello accused her security of being rude to his stepdaughter

Here are five key things to know about Pascal Duvier:

1. He says he was not part of Chappell Roan’s team According to a statement, Duvier clarified that he was “not part of the personal security team” of Chappell Roan.

He said his actions were not carried out on behalf of the singer, her management, or her official security staff.

2. He has taken responsibility for the incident Duvier said, “I take full responsibility for the interactions on March 21st,” while also claiming that some allegations circulating online are “false” and amount to defamation.

He added that although his intentions were not harmful, “the outcome of the encounter is regretful.”

Also Read: Jude Law family: All on 13-years-younger wife, Phillipa Coan and kids amid Chappell Roan drama

3. He called it a ‘judgment call’ Explaining his actions, Duvier said he made a “judgment call” based on information from the hotel, previous incidents he had observed, and what he described as a “heightened overall security risk.”

He maintained that his interaction with the child’s mother “was calm and with good intentions.”

4. He has a long history in celebrity security According to Daily Mail, Duvier is a veteran security professional who has worked with high-profile figures including Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

He was responsible for security during the 2016 Paris robbery in which Kardashian was targeted, an incident that later led to legal action involving insurance claims.

5. He is linked to the hotel confrontation involving a child The controversy stems from an alleged interaction with an 11-year-old fan, reported to be the daughter of actor Jude Law.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Duvier allegedly approached the child and her mother at the hotel, leaving the girl “extremely shaken” and in tears.

The family said the incident disrupted what was meant to be a birthday outing.

The episode has since drawn attention, with Chappell Roan publicly apologizing and stating she did not instruct any security personnel to approach the child.