Jude Law family: All on 13-years-younger wife, Phillipa Coan and kids amid Chappell Roan drama

Jude Law's 11-year-old daughter, Ada Law, has recently found herself in the limelight following an unfortunate encounter with the singer she admires, Chappell Roan. Jude Law's partner, Dr. Phillipa Coan, is a distinguished business psychologist focusing on behavior change for sustainability

After Jude's separation from his former girlfriend, Catherine Harding, Ada has been under the guardianship of her stepfather, Brazilian footballer Jorginho Frello. Jorginho is currently quite distressed about the incident involving Chappell's security guard, which caused Ada to cry.

As this situation gained attention, actor Jude Law started trending due to his connections with Ada and her mother, Catherine. In the midst of the discussions surrounding his ex-partner, let us take a moment to know about his current partner, Phillipa Coan.

The age gap of 13 to 14 years between the couple drew a lot of attention when their wedding got public.

Also Read: Chappell Roan row: What happened with soccer player Jorginho; Rio De Janeiro mayor issues ultimatum

Who is Phillipa Coan, the second wife of Jude Law? Dr. Phillipa Coan is a British business psychologist and a specialist in behaviour change. According to the university’s website, her research focused on understanding and changing employee behavior to be more environmentally sustainable. As a well-respected researcher in her domain, Coan has received several accolades throughout her academic career, including being honored twice with the Business School’s Postgraduate Researcher of the Year Award and securing a position on the college’s Roll of Honor List for Women of Achievement.

Additionally, she is a chartered member of the British Psychological Society and serves as a visiting research fellow at Leeds University Business School.

Beyond her impressive academic credentials and professional expertise, Phillipa Coan has also made strides in the business sector. She established STRIDE, a consultancy aimed at assisting organizations in minimizing energy consumption and carbon emissions by influencing employee behaviour. Phillipa generally prefers to remain out of the public eye, providing support for her husband Jude Law's pursuits from a more private position.

How did Phillipa Coan and Jude Law's love story start? Jude Law and Phillipa Coan commenced their relationship in 2015 after being introduced by mutual acquaintances, as per the Daily Mail. In contrast to his earlier high-profile relationships with actresses and public figures, his romance with Phillipa was perceived as a change in his preferences and a wish to cultivate something genuine and significant beyond the entertainment industry.

Jude and Phillipa's love story started far from his familiar realm of film sets and red carpets. According to PEOPLE, the couple initially sparked dating rumors in May 2015 when they were spotted together at the Hay Festival, an annual celebration of literature, science, and culture in Wales.

Phillipa Coan and Jude Law kids Since their marriage, Jude Law and Phillipa Coan have maintained a private lifestyle in London. Following more than a year of married life, their family of two grew when they welcomed their first child during the COVID-19 pandemic in September 2020.

The couple was fortunate to have their second child in early 2023. They choose to keep their children's identities, including their names and birthdates, confidential. The actor has conveyed his happiness in creating a home with his family and ensuring that his youngest children remain out of the public eye.