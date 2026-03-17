Brazilian bridesmaids dance to Beedi at wedding: ‘Every Brazilian knows this Indian song’

The performance, which took place during a pre-wedding celebration in Alibaug, featured six Brazilian women dressed in colourful lehengas. In the now-viral clip, the bridesmaids enthusiastically dance to the high-energy number, even recreating the iconic hook step made famous by Bipasha Basu, on whom the song was originally picturised.

When a Brazilian woman married her Indian boyfriend, her bridesmaids made sure the celebration had a distinctly Bollywood touch. A video that has been going viral on social media shows a group of Brazilian bridesmaids performing to the popular Bollywood track Beedi from the film Omkara.

While the performance itself drew praise from viewers, it was the caption accompanying the video that left many Indians intrigued. The video was shared on Instagram by Vick Capelari with the caption: “POV: There’s ONE Indian song every Brazilian knows.”

“We danced Caminho das Índias for our friends’ wedding,” the caption added, prompting many viewers in the comments section to wonder why Brazilians would be so familiar with the song.

Why is Beedi popular in Brazil? The answer, as several commenters pointed out, lies in the popularity of a Brazilian television series titled Caminho das Índias. The show, which aired in 2009, revolved around a cross-cultural love story and explored themes such as caste differences and the contrasts between Eastern and Western societies. Its title translates to “India — A Love Story.”

Beedi from Vishal Bhardwaj’s Omkara was used as the opening song of Caminho das Índias. Since it played at the start of every episode, many Brazilians grew up hearing the song.

Several commenters confirmed the connection. “There is a soap opera made by Brazilians on an Indian theme called ‘Caminho das Índias’. I found this today after asking my Brazilian friends about the relevance of this song to them,” one user wrote.

Another added, “We all love Caminho das Índias,” while a third simply remarked: “India is a beautiful country. So it is worth dancing to Bollywood songs.”

The viral video has since delighted viewers online, with many praising the bridesmaids for embracing Indian culture and bringing a Bollywood flair to the wedding celebrations.