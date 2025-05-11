Uri, Dangal, 3 Idiots, Omkara makeup artist Vikram Gaikwad dies; Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh express grief

National Film Award makeup artist Vikram Gaikwad died in Mumbai on Saturday at the age of 65. Taking to their Instagram Stories, actor Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh offered their condolence. Vikram Gaikwad's funeral took place at the Shivaji Park Crematorium in Dadar.

Vikram Gaikwad dies, Aamir Khan expresses condolence

Aamir wrote, "It is with great sorrow that we say goodbye to the legendary make-up artist Vikram Gaikwad. I had the pleasure of working with him in films like Dangal, PK and Rang De Basanti, to name a few. He was a true master of his craft, and his work transformed many actors into unforgettable characters that will live forever on screen."

He concluded, "Heartfelt condolences to the family from me, and everyone at AKP (folded hands emoji). We will miss you Dada (red heart emoji). a." Ranveer wrote, "Dada (dove, nazar amulet, infinity symbol, folded hands and breaking heart emojis)."

Eknath Shinde condoled his death

Maharashtra Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde condoled his death in a post on X, saying he brought life into characters with his artistry. He wrote, “National Award-winning, renowned makeup artist Vikram Gaikwad passed away today, leaving us in sorrow. With his departure, we have lost a magician who breathed life into characters on screen through his artistry in makeup."

"His mastery lay in effortlessly turning the impossible into reality, bringing to life the characters envisioned by directors through his makeup artistry,” he added.

About Vikram Gaikwad, his work

As reported by news agency ANI, Vikram's funeral took place at 4.30 pm on Saturday at the Shivaji Park Crematorium in Dadar. Vikram began his career with the film Sardar and went on to become a transformative force in makeup artistry for both Bollywood and regional cinema.

His extensive credits include major Hindi films such as 83, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Dangal, PK, Omkara, Delhi-6, 3 Idiots, Kaminey, and Ishqiya. He also worked in Shakuntala Devi, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Sanju and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, among others.

He was equally revered in Marathi cinema for his work on historical films such as Lokmanya, Fatteshikast and Sher Shivraj. He won the National Award for best makeup artist in 2012 for Vidya Balan-starrer Dirty Picture, followed by another win for Bengali film Jaatishwar in 2014. He also worked in Balgandharva, Katyar Kaljat Ghusali, Ponniyin Selvan and O Kadhal Kanmani.