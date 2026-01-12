Varmala ritual goes wrong at cross-cultural wedding, internet in splits. Watch

A video going viral online shows the moment that the varmala ritual at a cross-cultural wedding went hilariously awry. The video was shared on Instagram by an event management company called ‘Weddings by Ekta Saigal Lulla’ and has crossed 2 million views in less than a day. A viral video shows varmala confusion at an Indian wedding (Instagram/@weddingsbyesl)

What is the varmala ritual? The varmala (or jaimala) ritual in a Hindu wedding is the ceremonial exchange of flower garlands between the bride and groom. The bride and the groom place the garlands around each other’s necks in a custom meant to symbolise mutual acceptance.

The exchange of varmalas usually happens at the beginning of Hindu wedding ceremonies and is typically followed by the pheras and other rituals.

What happened in the viral video? The video going viral online captures the varmala ritual going wrong at a cross-cultural wedding. It appears to have been filmed during the nuptials of an Indian-origin groom and a foreigner bride.

Two young children, likely not Indian, were apparently tasked with delivering the varmala to the bride and the groom. Their role seems comparable to that of a ring bearer in Christian weddings.

At this wedding, however, the two children were apparently confused about what to do. Instead of handing the garlands to the couple, they placed them around their necks. What made the moment even funnier was the shower of flower petals that rained upon the bride and groom a moment later.