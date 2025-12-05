Video shows Indian couple's beautiful OTT wedding ceremony; internet says ‘varmala aisi karo ki log…’

Weddings in India are renowned for being vibrant, fun, and a vibrant blend of cultures. As for the big fat Indian weddings, they take things to the next level. One such union was shared by the Instagram page of a wedding content creator, The Phera BTS. A snippet from the Indian couple's varmala ceremony.

A post shared on December 3 shows an Indian couple taking part in their varmala (garland exchange) ceremony as a rainbow of colours is released in the background, similar to firecrackers. “Varmala aisi kro ki Log dekhte reh jaye (Do your varmala in such a way that people keep watching),” the page captioned the clip.

An OTT varmala ceremony

The video was originally shared by the event planner of the wedding ceremony, Valiant Events, on November 28 on Instagram. According to them, Shyam Vasnani and Ayushi Rabara are the couple getting married in the ceremony. They posted the clip with the caption, “Love… emotions… moments… for our stunning couple.”

The clip shows the couple, moments after their varmala ceremony, raising their hands together, and to celebrate the moment, a rainbow of colours is released like firecrackers in the sky. Additionally, a group of dancers can be seen performing in the background to mark the moment.

The ceremony took place on a stunning bridge built over a waterbody, decorated with flowers, lights, plants, and colourful wedding décor that added to the beauty.

How did the internet react?

The internet loved the moment, with one Instagram user writing, “No one is watching the varmala, just watch the background.” Another commented, “This looks like a film shoot.” Someone wrote, “Manifesting.” “This is so gorgeous,” another comment read.

However, some also criticised the couple for spending so much money. One Instagram user commented, “Waste of money, time and resources.” Someone else wrote, “Please refrain from such activities. It appears that today’s generation sometimes prioritises showmanship over understanding the true responsibilities of marriage.”