Catherine O'Hara wins posthumous Best Actress award for The Studio at Actor Awards 2026, gets standing ovation

On stage, Seth Rogen , who worked with Catherine in her final show, recalled how the veteran actor frequently sent polite e-mails suggesting rewrites of her scenes on The Studio, and her ideas always made them better. “It showed you can be a genius and can be kind, and one of those things does not have to come at the expense of the other,” Rogen said at the ceremony in Los Angeles.

The award announcement was met with an emotional standing ovation from the Hollywood elite and an impassioned speech from Seth Rogen, the writer and star of The Studio, who accepted the award on the actor's behalf. As her name was announced as the winner at the Shine Auditorium in Los Angeles, the crowd stood in a standing ovation for the late actor.

Hollywood actor Catherine O'Hara secured the final major win of her glittering career on Sunday, weeks after her death. The late actor won the Actors Award for Best Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her role in The Studio.

“If you have people in your lives who don't know her work, show them O'Hara dancing to Harry Belafonte in Beetlejuice, show them O'Hara hurting her knee in Best in Show and doing that amazing thing where she hobbles around, and tell the people as they are laughing that that's Catherine O'Hara and we were lucky that we got to live in a world where she so generously shared her talents with us,” Seth Rogen said, while accepting Catherine's award.

Catherine O'Hara's death Catherine O'Hara, a comedy legend, was known for her starring roles in movies such as Home Alone and Beetlejuice in the 90s. To a younger generation, she was best known for her acclaimed performance on the TV show Schitt's Creek. The actor died at age 71 on January 30 of a pulmonary embolism.

About the Actor Awards 2026 The Actor Awards, previously called the Screen Actors Guild Awards, are handed out by members of the SAG-AFTRA actors union. Winners are closely watched because actors make up the biggest group of voters for the Academy Awards. The awards are often considered the true precursor to the Oscars.

The ceremony, presented by the actors' guild SAG-AFTRA, streamed live on Netflix. Kristen Bell, returning as host, kicked off the show on a light, song-and-dance note despite the war in Iran and entertainment industry upheaval.