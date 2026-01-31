Catherine O'Hara dies at 71: Onscreen sons Macaulay Culkin from Home Alone and Dan Levy of Schitt's Creek pay tribute

Catherine O'Hara, one of the most legendary actors of Hollywood, passed away at the age of 71 on January 30, leaving her millions of fans heartbroken. With her impeccable performances over the years, Catherine not only tugged at our heartstrings but also tickled our funny bone several times. She was a gem, not only onscreen but also off-camera. As she returns to her heavenly abode, Catherine’s onscreen sons Macaulay Culkin from Home Alone (1990) and Dan Levy of Schitt's Creek remember the late actor.

In 1990, Macaulay Culkin and his onscreen mother Catherine O'Hara created magic onscreen in the Christmas comedy film Home Alone . Two years later they reunited for the sequel, titled Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992). Paying a heartwrenching tribute to Catherine, along with beautiful photos of the two showing their bond over the years, Macaulay shared, “Mama. I thought we had time. I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you. But I had so much more to say. I love you. I’ll see you later.” Dan Levy, who won hearts with his beautiful chemistry with Catherine aka Moira Rose in Schitt's Creek , also penned an emotional note.

Remembering his onscreen mother Moira Rose, Schitt's Creek’s David Rose shared, “What a gift to have gotten to dance in the warm glow of Catherine O’Hara’s brilliance for all those years. Having spent over fifty years collaborating with my Dad, Catherine was extended family before she ever played my family. It’s hard to imagine a world without her in it. I will cherish every funny memory I was fortunate enough to make with her. My heart goes out to Bo, Matthew, Luke and every member of her big, beautiful family.”

Catherine O'Hara may have left us, but her memories and unforgettable performances will continue to live on in our hearts forever. May she rest in peace.