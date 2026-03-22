Chappell Roan row: What happened with soccer player Jorginho; Rio De Janeiro mayor issues ultimatum

A controversy involving pop singer Chappell Roan and soccer player, or footballer, Jorginho, escalated after Rio De Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Cavaliere declared that the artist would not be invited to perform at the city’s flagship Copacabana Beach concert “as long as he’s in charge.” Mayor Eduardo Cavaliere says Chappell Roan will not perform at Copacabana event amid security controversy involving footballer Jorghino's daughter. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni and Jorginho Instagram )

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What triggered the Chappell Roan–Jorginho controversy Jorginho claimed in an Instagram story that a member of Chappell Roan’s security team behaved inappropriately toward his daughter during a recent encounter.

He alleged that Chappell Roan sent a security officer to accuse his 11-year-old daughter of harassing and disrespecting her while they were dining at the same São Paulo hotel.

He wrote, “I went through a very upsetting situation with my family earlier today. My wife [Catherine Harding, who also goes by Cat Cavelli] is in São Paulo for Lollapalooza Brasil. This morning, my daughter woke up incredibly excited. She even made a sign because she was so happy to see an artist she really admires, or used to admire.”

He further explained the interaction between Chappell Roan and his daughter. “By coincidence, they're staying at the same hotel as this artist…She simply walked past the singer's table, looked to confirm it was her, smiled, and went back to sit with her mum. She didn't say anything, didn't ask for anything.”

Jorginho alleged that after the brief interaction, “a large security guard” approached them while they were still having breakfast. He allegedly spoke in an “extremely aggressive manner” and told the two parents that they “shouldn't allow my daughter to ‘disrespect’ or ‘harass’ other people.”

He further elaborated, saying, “My daughter was extremely shaken and cried a lot.”

The daughter was not named in his post.

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