Chappell Roan row: What happened with soccer player Jorginho; Rio De Janeiro mayor issues ultimatum
Mayor Eduardo Cavaliere says Chappell Roan will not perform at Copacabana event amid security controversy involving footballer Jorghino's daughter.
A controversy involving pop singer Chappell Roan and soccer player, or footballer, Jorginho, escalated after Rio De Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Cavaliere declared that the artist would not be invited to perform at the city’s flagship Copacabana Beach concert “as long as he’s in charge.”
Read more: Hey Ancelotti, what about me?’: Neymar shaken after FIFA World Cup warm-up snub
What triggered the Chappell Roan–Jorginho controversy
Jorginho claimed in an Instagram story that a member of Chappell Roan’s security team behaved inappropriately toward his daughter during a recent encounter.
He alleged that Chappell Roan sent a security officer to accuse his 11-year-old daughter of harassing and disrespecting her while they were dining at the same São Paulo hotel.
He wrote, “I went through a very upsetting situation with my family earlier today. My wife [Catherine Harding, who also goes by Cat Cavelli] is in São Paulo for Lollapalooza Brasil. This morning, my daughter woke up incredibly excited. She even made a sign because she was so happy to see an artist she really admires, or used to admire.”
He further explained the interaction between Chappell Roan and his daughter. “By coincidence, they're staying at the same hotel as this artist…She simply walked past the singer's table, looked to confirm it was her, smiled, and went back to sit with her mum. She didn't say anything, didn't ask for anything.”
Jorginho alleged that after the brief interaction, “a large security guard” approached them while they were still having breakfast. He allegedly spoke in an “extremely aggressive manner” and told the two parents that they “shouldn't allow my daughter to ‘disrespect’ or ‘harass’ other people.”
He further elaborated, saying, “My daughter was extremely shaken and cried a lot.”
The daughter was not named in his post.
Read more: Chappell Roan leaves talent agency led by Casey Wasserman, who appears in Epstein files
Rio De Janeiro Mayor's ultimatum
Cavaliere's intervention has garnered attention as he declared on X that the pop sensation will never play at Todo Mundo no Rio. He further went ahead and invited Jorginho's daughter to be an honored guest at the upcoming performance in May.
Cavaliere wrote, “I doubt that Shakira would do that! By the way, @FrelloJorginho your little one is already the guest of honor of the organization in May!”
Jorginho used two heart-shaped emojis in response to the tweet.
As of now, Roan has not publicly responded to the claims, and no official statement has been issued by her team addressing the allegations or Cavaliere's announcement.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More