Chappell Roan says ‘I do not hate children’ after Jorginho Frello accused her security of being rude to his stepdaughter

Singer Chappell Roan is addressing the claim that her security was rude and mistreated Brazilian soccer star Jorginho Frello's 11-year-old daughter in a hotel in São Paulo. The singer took to her Instagram Stories to clarify the incident, which sparked backlash on social media after Frello detailed a “very sad situation” that occurred while his wife and daughter were staying at the same hotel as the singer, who was playing at Lollapalooza Brazil. Chappell Roan has responded to the backlash surrounding the incident at a São Paulo hotel. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (REUTERS)

What Chappell Roan said Taking to her Instagram Stories, Chappell began, "I’m just gonna tell my half of the story of what happened today with a mother and child who were involved with a security guard who is not my personal security. I didn’t even see. I didn’t even see a woman and a child. Like, I did not. No one came up to me. No one bothered me. Like, I was just sitting at breakfast in my hotel. I think these people were staying at the hotel as well.”

She added, “I did not ask the security guard to go up to talk to this mother and child. They did not come up to me. They weren’t doing anything. It’s unfair for security to just assume someone doesn’t have good intentions. When they have no reason to believe, because there’s no action even taken.”