Chappell Roan says ‘I do not hate children’ after Jorginho Frello accused her security of being rude to his stepdaughter
Singer Chappell Roan has been facing backlash after Brazilian soccer star Jorginho Frello accused her team of mistreating his 11-year-old daughter.
Singer Chappell Roan is addressing the claim that her security was rude and mistreated Brazilian soccer star Jorginho Frello's 11-year-old daughter in a hotel in São Paulo. The singer took to her Instagram Stories to clarify the incident, which sparked backlash on social media after Frello detailed a “very sad situation” that occurred while his wife and daughter were staying at the same hotel as the singer, who was playing at Lollapalooza Brazil.
What Chappell Roan said
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Chappell began, "I’m just gonna tell my half of the story of what happened today with a mother and child who were involved with a security guard who is not my personal security. I didn’t even see. I didn’t even see a woman and a child. Like, I did not. No one came up to me. No one bothered me. Like, I was just sitting at breakfast in my hotel. I think these people were staying at the hotel as well.”
She added, “I did not ask the security guard to go up to talk to this mother and child. They did not come up to me. They weren’t doing anything. It’s unfair for security to just assume someone doesn’t have good intentions. When they have no reason to believe, because there’s no action even taken.”
‘I’m sorry to the mother and child’
The singer continued, "I do not hate people who are fans of my music. I do not hate children. That is crazy. I’m sorry to the mother and child that someone was assuming something, that you would do something and that if you felt uncomfortable, that makes me really sad. You did not deserve that.”
What happened at the hotel?
Frello, who plays for Flamengo, posted a statement on Instagram Stories, where he detailed that his wife, Catherine Harding, and 11-year-old daughter were staying at a São Paulo hotel when they spotted the singer at the hotel restaurant during breakfast. “My daughter, like any child, recognised her, got excited, and just wanted to make sure it was really her,” he added.
Following that, a security guard allegedly confronted his family. He spoke in an extremely ‘aggressive manner’ and accused his daughter of disrespect and harassment. They even threatened to file a complaint with the hotel, and the incident left his daughter “extremely shaken” and in tears. “Without your fans you would be nobody. And to the fans, she does not deserve your affection,” he concluded.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.