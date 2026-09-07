Who is Patrick Havas? Armed suspect accused of attacking Amy Acton at Canfield Fair identified

Patrick Havas has been identified as the man arrested after an armed incident involving Ohio Democratic governor candidate Amy Acton at the Canfield Fair on Sunday, September 6.

Patrick Havas was arrested after an armed incident at the Canfield Fair involving Ohio governor candidate Amy Acton and several volunteers. (Mahoning County Jail)

According to WFMJ, Havas entered the Mahoning County Democratic Party tent and pushed toward the front, where Acton was visiting. Two people were knocked over during the incident.

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Officials said Havas had two guns on him. Acton was not injured, and Havas was taken to the Mahoning County Jail. Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene told WFMJ that Havas is expected to face two assault counts and one disorderly conduct charge.

Who is Patrick Havas, the man arrested at the Canfield Fair?

Public information about Patrick Havas remains limited because the investigation is still underway. WFMJ identified him as the suspect after speaking with officials at the scene.

According to the report, Havas entered the Mahoning County Democratic Party tent and moved through the crowd toward the front. Two older adults were knocked over as he pushed forward. Officials said he was stopped before reaching Amy Acton.

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{{^usCountry}} Acton's security team and Canfield Fair police intervened. Havas was then arrested and taken to the Mahoning County Jail. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Acton's security team and Canfield Fair police intervened. Havas was then arrested and taken to the Mahoning County Jail. {{/usCountry}}

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The incident happened while Acton was visiting the fair as part of her campaign for Ohio governor. Her husband, Eric, was also present and was not injured.

The story is updating…

Deep Dive What charges is Patrick Havas facing after the incident at the Canfield Fair? Patrick Havas is expected to face two counts of assault and one count of disorderly conduct following the armed incident at the Canfield Fair. What actions did law enforcement take during the attack on Amy Acton? Law enforcement and Acton's security team intervened swiftly to restrain Patrick Havas before he could reach Amy Acton, ensuring her safety during the incident. Why was Amy Acton at the Canfield Fair, and what was her role? Amy Acton was visiting the Canfield Fair as part of her campaign for the Ohio gubernatorial election when the armed incident occurred.