Who is Patrick Havas? Armed suspect accused of attacking Amy Acton at Canfield Fair identified

Patrick Havas has been identified as the man arrested after an armed incident involving Ohio Democratic governor candidate Amy Acton at the Canfield Fair on Sunday, September 6.
According to WFMJ, Havas entered the Mahoning County Democratic Party tent and pushed toward the front, where Acton was visiting. Two people were knocked over during the incident.
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Officials said Havas had two guns on him. Acton was not injured, and Havas was taken to the Mahoning County Jail. Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene told WFMJ that Havas is expected to face two assault counts and one disorderly conduct charge.
Who is Patrick Havas, the man arrested at the Canfield Fair?
Public information about Patrick Havas remains limited because the investigation is still underway. WFMJ identified him as the suspect after speaking with officials at the scene.
According to the report, Havas entered the Mahoning County Democratic Party tent and moved through the crowd toward the front. Two older adults were knocked over as he pushed forward. Officials said he was stopped before reaching Amy Acton.
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Acton's security team and Canfield Fair police intervened. Havas was then arrested and taken to the Mahoning County Jail.
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Acton's security team and Canfield Fair police intervened. Havas was then arrested and taken to the Mahoning County Jail.
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The incident happened while Acton was visiting the fair as part of her campaign for Ohio governor. Her husband, Eric, was also present and was not injured.
The story is updating…
Deep Dive
What charges is Patrick Havas facing after the incident at the Canfield Fair?
Patrick Havas is expected to face two counts of assault and one count of disorderly conduct following the armed incident at the Canfield Fair.
What actions did law enforcement take during the attack on Amy Acton?
Law enforcement and Acton's security team intervened swiftly to restrain Patrick Havas before he could reach Amy Acton, ensuring her safety during the incident.
Why was Amy Acton at the Canfield Fair, and what was her role?
Amy Acton was visiting the Canfield Fair as part of her campaign for the Ohio gubernatorial election when the armed incident occurred.
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.