A Miami woman who allegedly drowned her 15-month-old daughter in a bathtub, and stabbed her husband and teenage daughter, has been found not guilty by reason of insanity. Precious Bland waived her right to a jury trial and had a bench trial instead. She was acquitted of multiple criminal charges, including for the death of her daughter, by Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Miguel de la O.

Who is Precious Bland? Miami mom found not guilty by reason of insanity for drowning her 15-month-old daughter to death (Miami-Dade Police Department)

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Defense attorney Larry Handfield argued at the trial that Bland suffered a psychotic episode triggered by COVID-19. Handfield told NBC6 that Bland had command hallucinations, and voices told her to baptize her family members, who were also infected with COVID-19.

The incident took place at a home near Northwest 99th Street and 30th Avenue in West Little River on the night of August 23, 2021.

Who is Precious Bland and what did she do?

The arrest report says that Bland, a 43-year-old Miami woman, became distressed and told family members that "Jesus Christ is coming and COVID is going to kill us all," per NBC Miami. She then said everyone needs to be baptized, and that she would baptize everyone in the bathtub, per investigators. After a while, she held her 15-month-old daughter underwater until the child became unresponsive.

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{{^usCountry}} Her husband tried to intervene, and a struggle ensued. Bland then grabbed a knife and stabbed him several times. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her husband tried to intervene, and a struggle ensued. Bland then grabbed a knife and stabbed him several times. {{/usCountry}}

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The husband still managed to escape with four of the couple's children. However, Bland managed to stab her 16-year-old daughter in the forearm before she could step out of the house, according to the report.

The baby was found unresponsive in the bathtub by responding officers. She was rushed to Jackson North Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

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Bland’s husband and daughter, who were injured, were treated at a hospital and later released.

Judge de la O ruled on Tuesday that Bland did not understand the nature or consequences of her actions when she killed the doctor.

“It’s odd behavior, Judge, it is, but it’s not legal insanity,” Prosecutor Elizabeth Utset argued during the short bench trial, WFOR reported. “The voices and the COVID psychosis are a fabrication and an embellished story.”

Moments after hearing the judge’s verdict, Bland told WFOR, “God is good. This doesn’t bring back my daughter. I’m thankful. I love my children.”

Defense attorney Handfield told NBC6 he believes this is the first successful COVID-related insanity defense in the country. He claimed that a small percentage of people who contract Coronavirus can experience paranoia and suicidal thoughts, and described Bland's condition as temporary insanity.

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Bland will now have to undergo an assessment hearing. Judge de la O will determine if she needs additional mental health treatment or commitment, Handfield said. Bland has the permission to remain at home for now, pending that determination.