Netizens fume as Georgia mom sobs after being found guilty of 20-month-old son's murder: ‘Crying because she got caught’

A Georgia mother who was accused of killing her 20-month-old son Quinton Simon was seen sobbing in court as she was found guilty of the murder. Leilani Simon, 24, cried and wiped her eyes while she was convicted of all 19 charges against her last week, including malice murder felony murder, and multiple counts of making a false statement, according to WTOC. Georgia mom Leilani Simon (L) sobs after being found guilty of 20-month-old son Quinton Simon's (R) murder (COURT TV screenshot/YouTube, FBI Atlanta)

The unanimous verdict was delivered after six hours of deliberation. Simon could face life in prison.

On October 5, 2022, Simon reported her son missing. For several days, cops searched the family’s Chatham County neighbourhood, but to no avail. Eventually, police announced that Quinton was likely deceased, and Simon was considered the primary suspect.

The child’s remains were found in a landfill on November 18, 2022. Two days later, Simon was arrested. She was accused of murdering her son and disposing of his body in a dumpster.

Netizens blasted Simon in the comment section of the above video. “They should ban her from seeing her other kids too. Its toxic,” one user wrote. “She rolls her eyes too. She just thinking about prison is all. She knows damn well,” wrote one user, while another said, “She still isn't crying for Quinton. She's crying because she got caught. POS”.

Simon has two other young children. It is unclear if they remained with her family or are being taken care of somewhere else.

‘We love her but do not stand by any of this’

“This was a complex case because we did not have a cause or manner of death in this case because of what happened, so that’s always a concern,” Chatham County Assistant District Attorney Jenny Parker said after the verdict, as reported by New York Post. “But the law enforcement agencies involved did such a good job investigating this case, and we did our best presenting the evidence that they had.”

Simon’s mother, Billie Howell, told WTOC that she is happy that justice was finally served. Howell was not present at the trial.

“Our family is devastated and Quinton deserves justice. We want Quinton home so he can be laid to rest. I hate that I’m not there for Leilani — we love her but do not stand by any of this,” Howell said.