Who is Preston Harp? Natalie Harp's estranged brother reacts to her ‘I want to bring you joy’ letter to Trump

The estranged brother of White House aide Natalie Harp provided some perspective on her strong connection with President Donald Trump.

White House aide Natalie Harp disembarks Air Force One, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Natalie Harp's association with Trump has sparked a national discussion following remarks by Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), who claimed that Trump prioritized his time with her and the construction of the White House ballroom over fulfilling his official duties.

Who is Preston Harp? Natalie Harp details her ‘infatuation’ with Trump

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Preston Harp, who has been distanced from Natalie for a number of years, expressed that he does not think his sister's allegiance to Trump stems from any "physical attraction," but is instead rooted in their conservative upbringing.

Deep Dive What did Preston Harp say about Natalie Harp's connection to Trump? Preston Harp believes that Natalie Harp's allegiance to Trump is rooted in their conservative upbringing rather than physical attraction, viewing it as a reflection of values instilled by their mother. Why is Natalie Harp referred to as Trump's biggest fan? Natalie Harp is called Trump's biggest fan because she publicly credited him with saving her life through his enactment of the Right to Try Act, which helped her access experimental treatments during her battle with bone cancer. How has public perception of Natalie Harp shifted recently? Public perception of Natalie Harp has intensified following remarks by Senator Jon Ossoff, which led to comparisons to Eva Braun, and speculation about her unusually close relationship with Donald Trump.

Appearing on Tuesday's edition of CNN's Erin Burnett OutFront, Preston said: “Well, my mom raised us with the idea that American exceptionalism was the correct way of looking at things, that the United States is the boss of the world.”

He also mentioned that he believes Natalie Harp has never escaped that mindset, and that Trump represents all the values their mother instilled in them during their upbringing.

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"So, I think that's where her infatuation for Trump comes from, honestly, because I don't think it's a physical attraction. Let's get real, you know, like, personally, I don't think so," Preston said.

Preston Harp calls Natalie Harp 'Trump's biggest fan'

Natalie Harp's ascent to the highest ranks of Trump's inner circle commenced in 2019 when she attributed her survival during a struggle with bone cancer to him. This was a result of Trump's enactment of "The Right to Try Act," which facilitated increased access to experimental medical treatments for patients with terminal illnesses.

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Preston Harp appeared to dismiss this idea. “But if she thinks about it, what he did was he made experimental drugs legal to try and that insurance would pay for it. So, it's not like he like physically saved her life, you know?” Preston said.

"She's his biggest fan. And so that's probably why he likes her – and like, she's good-looking."

Burnett recounted a bizarre tale regarding Harp, who rode in the trunk of an SUV to stay near Trump when there was no space available in the vehicle. Upon hearing this account, Preston erupted in laughter, admitting he was unaware of it.

“It’s actually kind of sad—that’s obsession,” he said. “That’s an unhealthy obsession with someone if you’re going to jump into the trunk of their car.”

Natalie Harp's letters to Trump

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Regarding Harp's love letters to Trump, which features sentiments like “You’re all that matters to me,” and “I want to bring you joy,” Preston disclosed that these are not the only letters his sister has penned to a president.

He asserted that he had not personally seen the letter, but was aware that she had corresponded with President George Bush during the Iraq War. He mentioned that she did not receive a reply.

Preston expressed that he continues to love his sister, regardless of their differences. "I hope that you change and that you wake up and you realize that everybody on this Earth is part of a human family," he stated.

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