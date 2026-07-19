Who is Rep. Ayanna Pressley's husband, Conan Harris? Dead body found at couple's Boston house; probe on

A dead body was found at a Boston house owned by Massachusetts US House Rep. Ayanna Pressley's husband, Conan Harris. Boston Police said that the body was found around 1:52pm EDT on Saturday on the grounds of the house, and they have opened a probe, Boston Daily Globe first reported.

Representative Ayanna Pressley, a Democrat from Massachusetts, during a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, July 15. (Bloomberg)

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Mass Daily News reported that the house is a heritage property from 1910 in Boston's Mattapan. It is valued at around $919,000, according to the latest city records. The Boston Herald confirmed the probe adding that the house is an eight-bedroom, four-bath, 2,713 square-foot property that can accommodate multiple families.

The report also cited Boston police official John Boyle, who said it is being treated as a "death investigation." However, no details regarding the dead body's identity, such as gender, name, cause of death, have not yet been released by Boston Police Department.

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{{^usCountry}} As of now, Boston PD has not directly linked Rep. Ayanna Pressley, a Democrat, or her husband, Conan Harris, to the death probe. So far, neither Pressley nor Harris has issued a statement on the probe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As of now, Boston PD has not directly linked Rep. Ayanna Pressley, a Democrat, or her husband, Conan Harris, to the death probe. So far, neither Pressley nor Harris has issued a statement on the probe. {{/usCountry}}

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This is a developing story.