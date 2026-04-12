Who is Richard Maza? California YouTuber arrested for pepper spraying people for views; faces million-dollar lawsuit

What started off as a request to gain acceptance in the online community has turned into a criminal and civil issue. Richard Maza, a 51-year-old Californian YouTube personality has been arrested by the police after he allegedly pepper sprayed an unsuspecting shopper outside of a Costco store.

Richard Maza has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felony use of tear gas. Image for representational purposes.(Pexel)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As per authorities, the act was part of a stunt to increase the number of views on his channel. The event has prompted backlash from many quarters and revived discussions regarding the morality of so-called prank content. Maza, for his antics, landed in trouble with the law and in court.

Who is Richard Maza?

Maza has a YouTube channel and describes himself as a First Amendment auditor. His channel is titled Freedom of the Press and its apparent role is ‘Defending our First Amendment Rights of Freedom of the Press to Record in Public.’

The channel added “Sidewalks, Post Offices, and other public places are exactly that, PUBLIC!,” continuing “There is No Expectation of Privacy IN PUBLIC!.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} First Amendment auditing is described as ‘an American social and political movement that usually involves filming from a public space.’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} First Amendment auditing is described as ‘an American social and political movement that usually involves filming from a public space.’ {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The New Hampshire municipal corporation, also adds about First Amendment auditing, saying “A First Amendment audit occurs when individuals “exercise” their First Amendment right to video record in public spaces like town halls, libraries, police stations, and parking lots.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The New Hampshire municipal corporation, also adds about First Amendment auditing, saying “A First Amendment audit occurs when individuals “exercise” their First Amendment right to video record in public spaces like town halls, libraries, police stations, and parking lots.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, Maza is believed to have deliberately provoked people so he could claim self defense. What happened with Richard Maza? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Maza is believed to have deliberately provoked people so he could claim self defense. What happened with Richard Maza? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to reports, the confrontation occurred as the victim was loading groceries into his vehicle asked why he was being filmed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to reports, the confrontation occurred as the victim was loading groceries into his vehicle asked why he was being filmed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Maza's group members, in turn, responded by teasing him, according to investigators, and tensions escalated, culminating in Maza allegedly brandishing pepper spray.

Victim's vision loss

The victim initially refused treatment on scene as per reports but subsequently complained of worrying symptoms saying his vision was akin to looking through crumpled Saran Wrap.

A medical examination revealed that it was a corneal abrasion and he supposedly lost a considerable amount of vision in the days after the incident. Up to 80 percent vision loss was reported as a result and formed the basis of a civil lawsuit that could cost Maza over one million dollars in damages.

The victim's attorney reportedly stated that it might be a long-term injury and that his client's vision was supposedly impaired for a few days

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: IShowSpeed is headed to Hollywood. Here's all you need to know about his new project from One Piece showrunner

Criminal prosecution of YouTuber Maza's case

Richard Maza has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felony use of tear gas. California law would impose a maximum prison term of seven years in case he is found guilty on both counts.

Attorney Andrew Watters representing the victim has announced that he would seek a racketeering and injury claim against Maza, as per reports.

Law enforcement noted that Maza and his colleagues were uttering words in the effort to make people angry and were not acting like victims defending themselves, as per reports. This fact has significantly negated the claim of self-defense in Maza's case, the report further noted.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Although the First Amendment protection does allow the filming in the open areas, legal scholars emphasize that the intention to provoke violence would land a person into trouble despite the protective mechanism outlined in the Constitution.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT US Desk ...Read More The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON