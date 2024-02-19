Who is Roman Sharf? Russian CEO wins autographed pair of Trump’s golden sneakers after $9k bid

Former US President Donald Trump made a surprise appearance at SneakerCon on Saturday to announce the launch of sneakers. During the ceremony, Trump signed the sneakers for the participants who were bidding. One of the attendees paid $9,000 for Trump's first-ever autographed pair of golden "Never Surrender high-tops". Luxury Bazaar founder and CEO, Roman Sharf, showed off the personally signed Donald Trump sneakers at Sneaker Con after winning the bidding.(X@x7updates)

Taking to social media, the Russian CEO uploaded a video, in which he can be seen smiling and speaking to members of the audience as he proudly displays the golden sneakers after outbidding other bidders. The sneakers, which include an American flag detail on the back, cost $399.

The footwears, which were limited to only 1000 pairs, reportedly sold out in less than two hours after they were released.

“We are going to have a winning celebration come this November, and I’ll be wearing these one-of-one Donald Trump-signed sneakers,” Sharf stated after winning.

He then stated on social media that he intends to hand the sneakers down to his children.

“But for now will display in the office,” he wrote on X.

Born in the Soviet Union. Sharf now resides in Philadelphia and characterizes himself as "one of the world's largest grey market watch dealers," which trade expensive watches "without being authorised by the brand to do so on their behalf."

His company has hired around 30 people and earns approximately $130 million in sales each year, he told WatchPro.

Who is Roman Sharf and how he created Luxury Bazaar?

After his arrival in the United States, Roman Sharf began working as a newspaper deliveryman, according to luxurybazaar.com. Later, at the age of 18, he opted to join the US Army. After serving in military, he joined Penn State University to study electrical engineering. However, he swiftly grew interest in computer science.

He debuted in the banking business with Fleet. At the peak of his banking career, Sharf was elevated to vice president at Deutsche Bank, where he was in charge of the local payment systems, which processed $40 billion in transactions every month.

Sharf decided to launch the Luxury Bazaar brand after 9/11 attacks resulted in a 10% reduction in Deutsche Bank's employment.

Sharf reportedly started the firm as a solo enterprise from his basement and developed it into the massive success. He has traveled the world and built a solid name in the upmarket watch sector.

He has established himself as a strong force in the wholesale and retail watch and jewelry industries, employing a distinct blend of financial acumen and commercial knowledge gained during his early career and managerial position at a multinational bank.

Sharf's YouTube account has more than 436K subscribers.

Donald Trump launches Sneaker Con

Meanwhile, Trump launched his own sneaker brand at the 'Sneaker Con' event in Philadelphia, telling the crowd that “I’ve wanted to do this for a long time.”

The shoes, dazzling gold high tops with an American flag accent on the back, are being advertised as Never Surrender High-Tops for $399 on a website.

Also featured on the new website are Trump-branded Victory47 cologne and perfume being sold at $99.

While the website claims it has no link to Trump's campaign, his campaign officials have touted the appearance in online posts. If re-elected, Trump would become the 47th president.