Nikki Haley warns Trump attempting to control RNC & use it as 'piggy bank' for personal legal woes

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley warned on Friday accused Donald Trump of attempting to take control of the Republican National Committee (RNC), adding that she did not want him to use the committee as a "piggy bank" for his legal expenses, which surged after a judge ordered the former president to pay $355 million in New York civil fraud case. Republican presidential candidate former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks during a campaign(Getty Images via AFP)

The interest on this amount alone could add almost $100 million. Then Trump in January was directed to pay US$83.3 million to writer E. Jean Carroll after a jury determined he caused damage to her reputation. In a separate 2023 case, a court ordered Trump to pay Carroll $5 million after he was held guilty for sexual abuse.

“I don’t want the RNC to become his legal defense fund. I don’t want the RNC to become his piggy bank for his personal court cases,” Haley said while speaking to CNN host Kaitlan Collins. “We’ve already seen him spend $50 million worth of campaign contributions towards his personal court cases.”

During the interview, Haley criticised Trump's increasingly public involvement in RNC activities.

“Now we see him trying to get control of the RNC so he can continue not to have to pay his own legal fees,” she continued. “The problem is that doesn’t help us win any seat in the House, in the Senate, or anything else if the RNC is all focused on his legal fees. The RNC is practically broke now as it is.”

Trump has endorsed North Carolina Republican Party chair Michael Whatley to succeed incumbent RNC chair Ronna McDaniel, who is set to resign following the February 24 South Carolina primary. He has also nominated his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, for a role of co-chair of the committee.

Moreover, Trump campaign senior advisor Chris LaCivita is likely to assume the post of chief operating officer.

Lara Trump made waves in an interview with Newsmax last week when she promised that "every single penny will go to the number one and only job of the RNC." That is electing Donald J. Trump as President of the United States and saving this country."

Trump's legal expenditures have skyrocketed as his multiple criminal and civil cases continue to make their way through state and federal courts.

GoFundMe campaign & 'Trump Sneakers'

Following Friday's decision in the New York fraud case, the wife of investor Grant Cardone has established a GoFundMe campaign in wake of Trump's increasing legal expenditures.

The online fundraiser, which has target of $355 million, was started by Elena Cardone.

“I stand unwaveringly with President Donald Trump in the face of what I see as unprecedented and unfair treatment by certain judicial elements in New York,” she wrote on the GoFundMe page.

“The recent legal battles he faces are not just an attack on him, but an attack on the very ideals of fairness and due process that every American deserves," she added.

Meanwhile, Trump launched his own sneaker brand at the 'Sneaker Con' event in Philadelphia, telling the crowd that “I’ve wanted to do this for a long time.”

The shoes, dazzling gold high tops with an American flag accent on the back, are being advertised as Never Surrender High-Tops for $399 on a website.

Trump sneakers(AP )

Also featured on the new website are Trump-branded Victory47 cologne and perfume being sold at $99.

While the website claims it has no link to Trump's campaign, his campaign officials have touted the appearance in online posts. If re-elected, Trump would become the 47th president.