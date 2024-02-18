Donald Trump launches new sneaker line shortly after New York civil fraud trial, here's how much it costs

Donald Trump on Saturday, February 17, launched a new sneaker line, including golden ‘Never Surrender high-tops.’ This was announced during the Republican frontrunner’s surprise appearance at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia. Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Waterford Township, Mich., Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 (AP/PTI)(AP)

‘President Trump’s official sneaker’ has American flag logos, It is available in limited supply at $399, according to the website selling them.

Also being sold is a low-top style in either ‘T-Red’ or ‘POTUS’ white. Both have a golden ‘45’ on the side. The slip-ons cost $199. Also featured on the website is ‘Victory 47’ perfume in a golden bottle with a stopper modelled after the former president’s head. This costs $99.

The website says the products are “trademarks of CIC Ventures LLC. Trump Sneakers are not designed, manufactured, distributed or sold by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates or principals. 45Footwear, LLC uses the Trump name, image and likeness under a license agreement.”

“I’ve wanted to do this for a long time,” Trump told a crowd before heading to a campaign in Michigan “I have some incredible people that work with me on things, and they came up with this, and this is something I’ve been talking about for 12 years, 13 years. I think it’s gonna be a big success.”

Trump’s sneaker launch comes a day after a New York judge ordered Trump to pay nearly $355 million in penalties in a civil fraud case. Judge Arthur Engoron also banned him from serving as a company director. Trump has also been banned from taking out loans from banks in the state for as many as three years.

Trump later said he would appeal the ruling, according to BBC. "A crooked New York state judge just ruled I have to pay a fine for $355m for having built a perfect company," he said. "It's a very sad day for - in my opinion - the country."