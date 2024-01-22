US Army soldier and influencer Michelle Young, 34, dies by suicide days after daughter's 12th birthday

A US Army soldier and popular fitness influencer tragically died by suicide days after her daughter’s 12th birthday. Staff Sergeant Michelle Young, 34, had served in the army for 16 years. She first enlisted when she was just about 18. She completed two tours in Afghanistan. Staff Sergeant Michelle Young, 34, had served in the army for 16 years (michelleyoung17/Instagram)

Just days before taking her own life, Young posted a heartwarming birthday message for her daughter. “Happy birthday to the sweetest girl I’ve ever known,” she wrote. “The best part about my life is being your momma.”

Young, in her free time, worked as a crisis and trauma response volunteer. She also volunteered at a local women's and children's homeless shelter.

In one of her posts, Young said that her own brother’s suicide fuelled her passion for service. “That day forever changed my life, but it also created a passion for helping others that I don’t think I would have had if I didn’t experience the pain of losing him,” she wrote, in part.

Young’s Instagram account has 108K followers. She modelled apparel from a female-veterans-focused athletic attire company. She would often advocate for better mental health treatment for veterans. What led to her suicide remains unclear.

Young was very close to her daughter, and the two even dressed up as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift recently.

A GoFundMe has been launched after Young’s death. “Our good friend and athlete Michelle was taken from us by suicide. Michelle was a beautiful soul, an amazing friend, a single mother, a soldier, and is proof you never know what someone is going through or what demons they may be fighting. We will never fill the gaps in our hearts and will always be left with questions why,” the page reads.

“Michelle is survived by her daughter Gracie, who was her whole world. NOTHING can replace her mother, but the purpose of this is to help her daughter Gracie with anything she may need. We know Michelle would appreciate us all looking out for her now,” it adds.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).