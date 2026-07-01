A suburban Rolling Meadows man has been arrested after allegedly recording a boy using a restroom at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, authorities said, according to NBC Chicago. Samuel Nutt, 54, allegedly used a cellphone to video and audio record a boy urinating in a bathroom stall.

Who is Samuel Nutt? Rolling Meadows man arrested, charged after allegedly recording boy in Woodfield Mall restroom (X)

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Police took Nutt into custody at the scene. A video doing the rounds on social media appears to show a confrontation following the alleged incident.

Libs of TikTok shared the video on X, captioning it, “Samuel Nutt charged for allegedly filming a child in a bathroom stall at a mall in Illinois. Another customer filmed the confrontation and turned it over to police. He still had his pants down when he was confronted! Absolutely sick”.

A Facebook user named NicoandKayla Bernal, who witnessed the confrontation, opened up about the incident in a post.

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“PSA. My son and his friends went to Woodfield Mall in Schaumberg IL the other evening. While using the restroom they heard commotion, came out to this sick scum being confronted for recording a boy using the men's room over the stall with his pants down while doing so. Hence the reason they are pressing to get his phone. As you can see his pants are still down while hes saying "Im gonna get rid of it". Though they all wanted to make it to where he couldn't walk again, they mustered self control and made sure security and the police were called. He was arrested,” NicoandKayla Bernal wrote.

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The post added, “Proud of these boys for having control and making sure this disgusting coward is off the streets. They even exchanged numbers with the victim to get him this video as the man apologized and said "I will delete it".”

Who is Samuel Nutt?

Nutt is from Rolling Meadows, Illinois. He was charged with one felony count of unauthorized videotaping of a minor, according to Fox 32 Chicago. Cops arrested him after an investigation, accusing him of using his cellphone to record a boy urinating in a bathroom stall next to his.

The age of the victim remains unknown. It is unclear how the incident unfolded.

Nutt had a detention hearing on Monday, June 29. His next court date is scheduled for July 24 at the Rolling Meadows Courthouse.