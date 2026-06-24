Facebook, Threads down across US; users say ‘nothing is loading’ amid widespread outage
Many users said that feeds, posts and other content were not loading.
Facebook and Threads experienced a widespread outage across the United States on Tuesday evening, with thousands of users reporting issues accessing the apps and websites. Many users said that feeds, posts and other content were not loading.
According to Downdetector, reports of the outage began surfacing around 5:45 p.m. EDT and peaked at about 6:15 p.m., when more than 20,000 users had flagged issues with Facebook. A large number of users said they were unable to send or receive messages on Messenger, while others reported difficulties logging in and refreshing content.
One user reported, "Interesting how FB is down in multiple locations but FB has not released any acknowledgement of it. Their service status says that everything is fine. But it clearly is not."
Another added, "Things are not loading, including images and comments. The site is only very minimally responsive."
A third person wrote, "I've tried two different devices and nothing on Facebook is loading or showing up. Is it down?"
Another commented, "Images are not loading correctly. I am seeing issues on other random sites too such as themoviedb."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More