Facebook, Threads down across US; users say ‘nothing is loading’ amid widespread outage

Facebook and Threads experienced a widespread outage across the United States on Tuesday evening, with thousands of users reporting issues accessing the apps and websites. Many users said that feeds, posts and other content were not loading. Facebook appeared to be down globally on Tuesday. (Unsplash)

According to Downdetector, reports of the outage began surfacing around 5:45 p.m. EDT and peaked at about 6:15 p.m., when more than 20,000 users had flagged issues with Facebook. A large number of users said they were unable to send or receive messages on Messenger, while others reported difficulties logging in and refreshing content.

One user reported, "Interesting how FB is down in multiple locations but FB has not released any acknowledgement of it. Their service status says that everything is fine. But it clearly is not."

Another added, "Things are not loading, including images and comments. The site is only very minimally responsive."

A third person wrote, "I've tried two different devices and nothing on Facebook is loading or showing up. Is it down?"

Another commented, "Images are not loading correctly. I am seeing issues on other random sites too such as themoviedb."