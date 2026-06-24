Instagram down: Users say app not working amid widespread outage; 'just keeps loading'
Instagram is down for thousands of users in the United States.
Instagram is down for thousands of users across the United States. According to Downdetector, reports of issues began surfacing around 5:15 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, with most users experiencing problems with the app and feed loading.
By 5:45 p.m. EDT, Downdetector had logged more than 10,000 outage reports. Some users also reported issues accessing Facebook.
Meta has not yet commented on or confirmed the reported outage.
One user inquired, " Nothing will load on my account???? but when i switch over to another one it does load??? is instagram down or did they ban my account?"
Another commented, "I was posting a video and I'm like I hope I'm not banned lol so you guys are experiencing the issue too like it loads the feed kind of I think like their servers crashed or something."
A third user added, "Wait... did everyone just get abruptly logged out of Facebook, Instagram and threads, or did I literally just get hacked? Tried lreloading pages and it’s giving me a blank white screen and a brutal "something went wrong " loop. Facebook down it seems."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More