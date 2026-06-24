Instagram down: Users say app not working amid widespread outage; 'just keeps loading'

Instagram is down for thousands of users across the United States. According to Downdetector, reports of issues began surfacing around 5:15 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, with most users experiencing problems with the app and feed loading. Instagram down (UnSplash)

By 5:45 p.m. EDT, Downdetector had logged more than 10,000 outage reports. Some users also reported issues accessing Facebook.

Meta has not yet commented on or confirmed the reported outage.

One user inquired, " Nothing will load on my account???? but when i switch over to another one it does load??? is instagram down or did they ban my account?"

Another commented, "I was posting a video and I'm like I hope I'm not banned lol so you guys are experiencing the issue too like it loads the feed kind of I think like their servers crashed or something."

A third user added, "Wait... did everyone just get abruptly logged out of Facebook, Instagram and threads, or did I literally just get hacked? Tried lreloading pages and it’s giving me a blank white screen and a brutal "something went wrong " loop. Facebook down it seems."