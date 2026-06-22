X down: Users report Twitter not working amid widespread outage; 'fix it soon'

Update: Elon Musk's microblogging platform X was restored after experiencing a brief outage on Monday morning. According to Downdetector, user reports spiked around 10 a.m. EDT, with most complaints related to problems loading feeds and timelines. The cause of the disruption remains unclear. Netizens also took to the social media platform to ask if the platform was down. (AFP)

Several other major online services also experienced outages, including Discord, Reddit, Canva, Zoom, Fortnite, Robinhood, and Microsoft Teams.

Also Read: Who is Kunal Shah? CRED founder appointed as WhatsApp's new global head

Initial report: X (formerly Twitter) is down for thousands of users in the United States. According to Downdetector, outage reports began coming in around 10a.m. EDT on Monday, with most users reporting issues with the feed.

Frustrated users encountered the familiar error message: "Something went wrong. Try reloading."

Many reported that posts refused to load, direct messages stalled, and the platform felt completely unresponsive.

X has not yet issued an official statement on the cause or timeline for full restoration.

Also Read: Bengaluru founder calls out Bombay Shaving Company over WhatsApp spam, CEO apologises: 'Should not have happened'

Social media quickly filled with complaints.

"Is X down for you? Can you see this?" a user wrote.

"What's wrong with X? Is it down today again? Nothing seems to be working. Not sure if this post will drop Who else is experiencing this?," another netizen wrote.

"Is X down? The post are not loading," a social media user complained.

The disruption wasn't limited to X. Several other popular services reported simultaneous or overlapping issues, including Discord, Reddit, Canva, Zoom, Fortnite, Robinhood, and Microsoft Teams.