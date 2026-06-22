X down: Users report Twitter not working amid widespread outage; 'fix it soon'
According to Downdetector, user reports spiked around 10 a.m. EDT, with most complaints related to problems loading feeds and timelines.
Update: Elon Musk's microblogging platform X was restored after experiencing a brief outage on Monday morning. According to Downdetector, user reports spiked around 10 a.m. EDT, with most complaints related to problems loading feeds and timelines. The cause of the disruption remains unclear.
Several other major online services also experienced outages, including Discord, Reddit, Canva, Zoom, Fortnite, Robinhood, and Microsoft Teams.
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Initial report: X (formerly Twitter) is down for thousands of users in the United States. According to Downdetector, outage reports began coming in around 10a.m. EDT on Monday, with most users reporting issues with the feed.
Frustrated users encountered the familiar error message: "Something went wrong. Try reloading."
Many reported that posts refused to load, direct messages stalled, and the platform felt completely unresponsive.
X has not yet issued an official statement on the cause or timeline for full restoration.
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Social media quickly filled with complaints.
"Is X down for you? Can you see this?" a user wrote.
"What's wrong with X? Is it down today again? Nothing seems to be working. Not sure if this post will drop Who else is experiencing this?," another netizen wrote.
"Is X down? The post are not loading," a social media user complained.
The disruption wasn't limited to X. Several other popular services reported simultaneous or overlapping issues, including Discord, Reddit, Canva, Zoom, Fortnite, Robinhood, and Microsoft Teams.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More