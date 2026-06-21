Bengaluru founder calls out Bombay Shaving Company over WhatsApp spam, CEO apologises: 'Should not have happened'
Bombay Shaving Company CEO and founder Shantanu Deshpande acknowledged the issue and apologised for the experience.
A Bengaluru-based founder has called out Bombay Shaving Company for allegedly flooding his WhatsApp inbox with promotional messages, prompting a response and apology from the brand’s CEO, Shantanu Deshpande.
In a LinkedIn post, Debajyoti Jena, founder of The StartUp Circle, claimed that he had been “forced” to block 3 official Bombay Shaving Company WhatsApp accounts after receiving what he described as excessive marketing messages. “Literally forced me. I’m not joking,” Jena wrote in the post, alleging that the company sent him messages 3 times a day from 3 different business accounts, resulting in at least 9 messages daily. He also shared screenshots as proof of the messaging activity.
Tagging Bombay Shaving Company founder and CEO Shantanu Deshpande, Jena questioned whether such repeated outreach was a deliberate strategy. “Would you (Shantanu Deshpande) really enjoy if Bombay Shaving Company keeps spamming your Inbox - 9 times in a day ? Have you (Shantanu Deshpande) personally instructed your marketing team to keep spamming all of your customers ? As an entrepreneur Do you (Shantanu Deshpande) seriously feel that your revenue will be multiplied by spamming customers inbox repeatedly ???” Jena wrote.
The founder tagged several members of the company’s management team and urged the brand to stop “bombarding numerous marketing messages.” “I am sure you all will take accountability of this activity of Bombay Shaving Company for making peoples life hell by bombarding numerous marketing messages. Seriously stop this. Screenshot is attached for proof,” he wrote.
Jena further said that he rarely posts criticism of entrepreneurs or brands, but added that the repeated notifications were “annoying and disgusting” and urged companies to rethink their outreach practices.
Shantanu Deshpande responds
Responding in the comments section, Shantanu Deshpande acknowledged the issue and apologised for the experience.
“Should not have happened honestly.. apologies for this.. we're trying to balance meaningful outreach without annoying customers.. will do better so sorry for this experience,” he wrote.
(Also Read: Bengaluru man slams apartment management committee for enforcing ‘boomer rules’)
How did social media react?
The post sparked reactions from users, many of whom shared similar experiences with marketing messages from brands.
One user wrote, “They are bugging so much I decided not to buy.”
“Most brands are doing the same thing — Finance budha, paisa bazaar, handpckd, I am tired of blocking these brands,” commented another.
“I just block and mark as spam anyone I don’t need. It’s pointless to call them out as they are not gonna stop … these or others,” wrote a third user.
“Same here.Every day,with every spam message, I regret the day I ordered something from them,” commented one user.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More