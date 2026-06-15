'Just Bengaluru things': Auto driver’s smartwatch QR code payment goes viral

What stood out in this moment was its simplicity. Instead of reaching for a phone or printed slip, the driver simply raised his wrist, where the QR code was displayed on his smartwatch. The ease of the transaction left the passenger surprised, highlighting how technology has quietly become embedded in everyday livelihoods.

The post was shared on X by user Hemant. In the caption, he wrote, “Took an auto today from Indiranagar to Koramangala and asked the driver for the QR code to pay. Bro lifted his wrist, the QR code was on his smartwatch.”

The post has led to many reactions about Bengaluru’s fast moving lifestyle, the wide use of UPI, and how even gig workers are now using wearable tech to make payments easier.

A simple auto ride in Bengaluru has gone viral after a passenger noticed something unusual about how the driver took payment. What started as a normal trip between Indiranagar and Koramangala quickly became an online talking point. The reason was not the ride itself, but the driver’s smartwatch, which showed a QR code for payment.

Internet reacts The post quickly went viral, drawing a flood of reactions that mixed humour, admiration and commentary on Bengaluru’s tech driven culture.

One user commented, “Autodrivers of Koramangala and Indiranagar earn as much as the IT people living there, imo, which is wild.”

Another wrote, “Bangalore is closer to SF that you think,” while a different user added, “Peak Bengaluru moment.”

Several users pointed to India’s digital ecosystem, saying, “Digital India and UPI ka kamaal hai,” and “At least someone makes best use smartwatches.”

One comment read, “I will be this guy once AI takes my job,” capturing the anxiety and humour around changing work trends.

Others highlighted how normal such moments have become in the city. “Just Bangalore things!” one user said, while another wrote, “Namma Bengaluru is not for beginners.”

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The incident has once again underlined Bengaluru’s reputation as a city where technology and everyday life constantly overlap.