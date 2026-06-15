IIT graduate with NYU master's says his value in matrimony market is ‘near zero’ for this reason

An IIT graduate working in New York has sparked a discussion online after joking that his impressive academic and professional achievements still do not make him a top choice in the matrimony market back home. IIT and NYU educated professional reflects on modern matrimony. (Representational Image)

The post, shared on X by Akash Sampurnanand Pandey, highlighted what he sees as a long standing mindset in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, where government jobs and civil services positions are often considered the gold standard when it comes to marriage prospects.

(Also Read: ‘Nothing is easy, but everything is possible’: Air India cleaner's dream job story wins hearts)

‘Crack IIT. Become a Collector’ In his post, Pandey reflected on the expectations many children grow up with in UP and Bihar households.

"If you are even remotely smart in a UP or Bihar household, you are told two things growing up: crack IIT and become a Collector," he wrote.

Pandey then went on to describe his own achievements. He said he is a 31 year old software engineer living in New York City, working on the 60th floor of the World Trade Center. He also holds a master's degree from NYU and completed his undergraduate studies at IIT BHU.

Despite these credentials, he jokingly claimed that his standing in the matrimony market remains low.

"Clearly, my value in the matrimony market in UP is near zero because not only did I not become an IAS officer, I could not get any government job," he wrote.

Take a look: