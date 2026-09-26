Who is Sean Sakaida? Former Moanalua High School wrestling coach faces child pornography charges

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is seeking to identify potential victims of a former girls wrestling coach at Moanalua High School.

The FBI has arrested Sean Sakaida, a former wrestling coach, on child pornography charges stemming from alleged predatory behavior since 2012. (Representational Photo/AFP)

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Sean Sakaida, a 44-year-old resident of Honolulu, was apprehended and placed into custody on Thursday, September 24, 2026, as per the US Attorney's Office for the District of Hawaii. He faces charges related to the possession and receipt of child pornography.

Sean Sakaida: Ex-wrestling coach arrested for alleged predatory behavior on minors

According to allegations by FBI officials, Sakaida engaged in predatory behavior targeting minor athletes spanning from 2012 through the present year.

The Star-Advertiser disclosed that Moanalua High School suspended Sakaida from his position in the preceding autumn following accusations that he had engaged in a romantic relationship with a student athlete.

During 2012, while serving as the wrestling coach at Roosevelt High School, Sakaida faced allegations from a parent who reported that he had engaged in text communications with wrestlers at hours as late as 3 a.m. and had allegedly kissed a minor aged 13 years old.

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According to the filed complaint, Sakaida engaged in frequent WhatsApp communications with a minor from 2025 to 2026. During these exchanges, he obtained multiple sexually explicit images depicting the victim.

The attorney's office has not disclosed the victim's age, gender, or whether the minor was affiliated with Sakaida's wrestling team.

If he is found guilty of the charges presented, he faces a potential sentence ranging from a minimum of five years to a maximum of 20 years of jail, monetary penalties reaching $250,000, and a period of supervised release.

FBI wants to identify potential victims

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The FBI's Honolulu Field Office is seeking to identify any individuals who may have been victimized by Sakaida. If any minors have been subjected to victimization by this accused, if your dependent have experienced victimization by him, or if you possess information pertinent to this investigation, you are respectfully requested to complete this brief form: forms.fbi.gov/victims/SakaidaVictims/view.

If you are aware of any person who may have potentially been victimized by Sakaida, please urge them to submit the form independently, FBI stated.