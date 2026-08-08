As the Lindsay Clancy murder trial continues , prosecutor Shanan Buckingham has stood out for her courtroom arguments and a noticeable detail: her hair bows.

Prosecutor Shanan Buckingham has worn a hair bow in court, a nod to victim Cora Clancy's love of bows. (via REUTERS)

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Clancy is accused of killing her three children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months, in January 2023. She has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Who is Shanan Buckingham?

Shanan Buckingham is the Assistant District Attorney prosecuting Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts woman accused of killing her three children. As per her LinkedIn, Buckingham is the chief of the Family Protection Unit at the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office, and before that, she worked as a lawyer at the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. She studied at Northeastern University School of Law.

In her opening statement, Buckingham painted a picture of Lindsay Clancy, telling the jury, as per BBC, “This was a woman who acted intentionally, rationally, and swiftly to accomplish a very specific goal - to kill. She is criminally responsible for the murders, because the evidence will prove to you that she knew exactly what she was doing.”

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Patrick Clancy's profession: What does Lindsay Clancy's ex-husband do for a living? Why is her hair bow drawing attention? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Patrick Clancy's profession: What does Lindsay Clancy's ex-husband do for a living? Why is her hair bow drawing attention? {{/usCountry}}

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As per USA Today, on Wednesday, August 5, Buckingham wore a large white bow in her hair while questioning a witness in court.

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In the prosecution's opening statement, Buckingham had noted how Cora, Clancy's 5-year-old daughter, liked to wear large bows in her hair. Buckingham also wore a black bow in her hair on Tuesday, August 4.

As per CT Insider, Buckingham described Cora in her opening statement as "silly" and "smart," noting that Cora told her preschool teachers her name was "Sofia," based on a television character.

Also Read: Dr Rachel Danis: 5 things to know about Patrick Clancy's new wife amid Lindsay Clancy murder trial

What else happened in the court?

As per CT Insider, Buckingham told the jury that Dawson loved trucks, while his younger brother Callan was only 8 months old when their mother, Lindsay Clancy, placed exercise bands around their necks and pulled them tightly, killing them on January 24, 2023. She described how Clancy pulled the bands one by one until “their little bodies were limp and lifeless.”

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As per USA Today, on Wednesday, August 5, physician's assistant Eitan Negri, who treated Clancy's wrist injuries at Brigham and Women's Hospital, testified that the cuts on both wrists did not need surgical repair. He said Clancy had a few cuts on her right wrist, including one that was about 3 centimeters deep and required three stitches. Her left wrist had a 2-centimeter-deep cut that needed one stitch. Negri said none of the cuts went below the "subcutaneous" fatty layer of the skin. Under cross-examination by defense attorney Kevin Reddington, Negri confirmed Clancy was critically ill and had "coded," meaning she went into cardiac arrest.

Clancy's defense argues that she was experiencing a psychotic episode caused by overmedication for postpartum anxiety and depression. Prosecutors, however, argue that the killings were calculated and premeditated.

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(Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).)