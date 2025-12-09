Who is Shannon Godbout? Driver arrested for killing Grammy-nominated musician Roderick Macleod in car crash

Shannon Godbout, a 41-year-old Rhode Island woman with at least 100 prior arrest records, was arrested for killing Grammy-nominated musician Roderick Macleod in a car crash in Hopkinton in Rhode Island, on Saturday. Macleod, a Hopkinton resident, was walking his dogs on Spring Street the street when Godbout fatally struck him with her car. Shannon Godbout (L) and Grammy nominated musician, Roderick Macleod.(Hopkinton Police Department and X)

Roderick Macleod, 70, was severely injured and was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries on Saturday. Macleod was part of the music group 'Roomful of Blues' in the 1980s. In 2014, he was inducted into the Rhode Island Hall of Fame.

Who Is Shannon Godbout?

Shannon Godbout has been identified as a 41-year-old Rhode Island resident with an elaborate rap sheet, which includes at least 84 court warrants and 40 instances of traffic citations. At the time of her arrest, police found and drugs and drug distribution materials in the car while conducting a search. She was arrested at the scene of the crash.

According to reports, Shannon Godbout was driving on eastbound Spring Street Saturday afternoon when she changed her lane and crashed into the sidewalk. She first hit two telephone poles and then Roderick Macleod, who was walking his dogs on the pavement.

She faced narcotics-related charges and endangering the life of a pedestrian while driving. Hopkinton Police said she may face additional criminal charges.

