Who is Shukur Aikebaer? Chino Hills kidnapping and fatal shooting victim identified as investigators probe case

San Bernardino County authorities have identified Shukur Aikebaer, 60, as the victim in a shocking kidnapping and fatal shooting that unfolded in Chino Hills, California, on Wednesday.

San Bernardino County authorities have identified Shukur Aikebaer, 60, as the victim in a shocking kidnapping and fatal shooting that unfolded in Chino Hills, California, on Wednesday. (Shukur Aikebaer | GoFundMe)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Investigators are now examining the victim's prior business relationship with one of the suspects and have expanded the investigation into neighboring Orange County.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department identified the suspects as 67-year-old Zhengfeng Bo, who was shot and killed by deputies. The other suspect is 66-year-old Jianquan Bo, who was arrested and remains in custody without bail. Officials said Aikebaer and Zhengfeng Bo knew each other and had previously worked together.

Also read: Nolan Wells update: Why new subpoenas were issued to several social media companies and a location-tracking app

Who is Shukur Aikebaer?

According to investigators, Aikebaer was a businessman who had a prior working relationship with Zhengfeng Bo. ABC7 Los Angeles reported that business records list both men as having roles in at least two limited liability companies.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The outlet reported that both these companies are involved in lawsuits filed this year, including one filed earlier this week. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The outlet reported that both these companies are involved in lawsuits filed this year, including one filed earlier this week. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Bo's attorney told ABC7 that the legal dispute between the two is because of a $20 million apartment complex in Pasadena. According to the attorney, Bo claims that former managers of the apartment complex prevented him from taking control of the property.

However, Aikebaer's name does not appear in either lawsuit. Bo's attorney described him as "a middleman" who allegedly introduced Bo to the individual involved in the dispute. Those claims have not been independently verified by investigators.

Aikebaer's family has described him very differently. Speaking to NBC Los Angeles, his eldest daughter remembered him as a caring father.

"He was the greatest father ever," she said. "He was the best dad, best person. To anyone around him, everyone would say he's just a blessing to have around."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Although she did not elaborate, Aikebaer's daughter claimed to be familiar with the identities of the two suspects. She stated that she and her family are still attempting to determine the reason for what happened on Wednesday night.

She continued, “I want to know why because it does not make sense. Nothing makes sense. It feels like a movie. I just wish this was a bad dream and that I'll wake up and he'll be here.”

His family also organized a GoFundMe for their father to raise funds for the funeral of their father and husband.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: Who was Mandy Karolkiewicz? Michigan murder-suicide victim wrote about husband's ‘red flags,' said ‘he destroyed me’

What happened in the Chino Hills on Wednesday?

According to the sheriff's department, the incident began Wednesday night after the power at Aikebaer's Chino Hills home suddenly went out. When he stepped outside to inspect the electrical panel, investigators allege the suspects shot and kidnapped him.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Authorities are investigating whether he was lured outside by a purposeful power outage.

A Nissan Altima with Oregon license plates was found by deputies as they responded to shooting reports, and they attempted a traffic stop. There was a brief chase that ended on Wandering Ridge Drive about two miles away.

Investigators have examined surveillance footage that allegedly showed Zhengfeng Bo walking to the trunk while Jianquan Bo exited the car with his hands raised. Zhengfeng then unlocked the trunk, according to officials, and shot Aikebaer dead before deputies shot back, killing him.

No deputies were injured during the confrontation.