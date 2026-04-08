Indian man arrested in New York for $200K fraud scheme, who is Tushar Sharma?

An Indian national, who had been living in California, was apprehended in Chenango County on Monday on felony charges connected to an investigation into an alleged fraud scheme, in which a victim was defrauded of $200,000, as per the New York State Police.

Who is Tushar Sharma? Charges filed against Indian national in scam case

Tushar Sharma faces felony charges for defrauding victim in scam(New York State Police)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Tushar Sharma, 23, from India, was taken into custody on Wednesday, April 1. He is facing several charges, which include Grand Larceny in the second degree -classified as a class C felony, scheme to defraud in the first degree, classified as a class E felony and conspiracy in the fourth degree, classified as a class E felony.

Sharma’s arrest followed the initiation of a fraud probe concerning a scheme in which the victim suffered a loss exceeding $200,000.

Also Read: H-1B visa row: Indian techie feeling ‘weirdly sad’ despite lottery selection, considering return to India

What we know about the scam allegedly involving Tushar Sharma

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} This incident is part of an increase in a specific scam where individuals are falsely informed that they are “wanted on a warrant” and must pay money immediately to prevent arrest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This incident is part of an increase in a specific scam where individuals are falsely informed that they are “wanted on a warrant” and must pay money immediately to prevent arrest. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The scammers typically reach out to victims via phone, text, or email, often posing as law enforcement, court officials, or government agencies, according to troopers, as per WBNG. They assert that the victim owes fines or has an active arrest warrant, coercing the victim into making payments through various methods. However, law enforcement never requests payment over the phone or demand money. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The scammers typically reach out to victims via phone, text, or email, often posing as law enforcement, court officials, or government agencies, according to troopers, as per WBNG. They assert that the victim owes fines or has an active arrest warrant, coercing the victim into making payments through various methods. However, law enforcement never requests payment over the phone or demand money. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the case involving Sharma, the victim reported receiving a phone call from someone claiming to represent the Department of Homeland Security. The caller falsely alleged that there was a warrant for the victim's arrest concerning money laundering and narcotics trafficking. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the case involving Sharma, the victim reported receiving a phone call from someone claiming to represent the Department of Homeland Security. The caller falsely alleged that there was a warrant for the victim's arrest concerning money laundering and narcotics trafficking. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The victim was instructed to withdraw a significant amount of cash and package it in a specific manner before delivering it to a designated location in the Bainbridge area. The victim was advised not to inform anyone and subsequently handed over two large sums of cash on two separate occasions.

On Wednesday, the victim was instructed to meet an individual who was purported to be a law enforcement officer, who would collect additional funds at a location in Bainbridge, according to troopers. This would have marked the third occasion involving an amount exceeding $100,000.

The victim surrendered the cash to Sharma, at which point troopers intervened and took him into custody. The money was successfully recovered.

Sharma is set to appear in the Bainbridge Town Court

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sharma was identified and processed before being taken to the Chenango County Jail and subsequently released. He was ordered to remain within New York State and is scheduled to appear in the Bainbridge Town Court on April 20, as stated by troopers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON