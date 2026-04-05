Wayne County, Michigan tornado alert: Sirens active in Dearborn, Taylor, Southgate, Allen Park
Tornado sirens are sounding across Wayne County, Michigan, as residents in Dearborn, Taylor, Southgate, and Allen Park are urged to take shelter.
Tornado sirens are sounding across Wayne County, Michigan, as residents in Dearborn, Taylor, Southgate, and Allen Park are urged to take shelter amid a tornado warning.
Residents received the following alert from the National Weather Service (NWS) on their phones:
"Tornado warning in this area until 7:00 PM EDT. Take shelter now in a basement or an ! interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris."
Residents react
Several residents took to social media to report the sirens.
One resident wrote on X, "Just had a tornado warning and the sirens blasting. Taylor Michigan on the border of Southgate. First time in years, the radar did show a hook heading this way but fizzled out then the sirens stopped."
Another added, "Waiting for the last person to pick up their cat and I suddenly get a tornado warning on my phone and then sirens went off gulp."
A third person reported, "Tornado sirens are going off. It's pretty windy and raining heavily."
Another wrote, "Tornado sirens going off. it’s not even storming, just raining. do i really gotta go to the basement? they’re always overdoing it with this."
Another resident added, "Screaming at the tornado warning going off on the entire restaurants' phones and then the sirens starting outside as we all look at each other like 'guess we keep eating?'"
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Tornado warning
A Tornado Warning remains in effect until 6:15 PM EDT for central Wayne County, Michigan.
According to a National Weather Service alert, at 5:55 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Romulus, moving northeast at 45 mph.
The storm is expected to affect:
Taylor, Romulus, Dearborn, Wyandotte, and Greenfield Village around 6:00 PM EDT
Other areas: Inkster, Wayne, Melvindale, Ecorse, Allen Park, Dearborn Heights, Lincoln Park, Garden City, Southgate, and Westland
Residents are urged to stay indoors and take shelter in a safe location until the warning is lifted.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More