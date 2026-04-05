Wayne County, Michigan tornado alert: Sirens active in Dearborn, Taylor, Southgate, Allen Park

Tornado sirens are sounding across Wayne County, Michigan, as residents in Dearborn, Taylor, Southgate, and Allen Park are urged to take shelter amid a tornado warning. Tornado sirens are sounding across Wayne County, Michigan. (UnSplash)

Residents received the following alert from the National Weather Service (NWS) on their phones:

"Tornado warning in this area until 7:00 PM EDT. Take shelter now in a basement or an ! interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris."

Residents react Several residents took to social media to report the sirens.

One resident wrote on X, "Just had a tornado warning and the sirens blasting. Taylor Michigan on the border of Southgate. First time in years, the radar did show a hook heading this way but fizzled out then the sirens stopped."

Another added, "Waiting for the last person to pick up their cat and I suddenly get a tornado warning on my phone and then sirens went off gulp."

A third person reported, "Tornado sirens are going off. It's pretty windy and raining heavily."