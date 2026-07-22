Who is Warren Hudson? Key person who claims to be Nolan Wells' ‘best friend’ breaks silence, ‘It’s horrible’

A significant person who was one of the last to encounter Nolan Wells before his disappearance has finally spoken out, expressing deep sorrow over the entire ordeal, including the accusations directed at him.

Warren Hudson, the last person to see Nolan Wells before his disappearance, laments the harmful speculation surrounding his friend's death (Facebook/Christine Wonsley)

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Warren Hudson, who identifies as Wells’ closest friend, was present during the ill-fated boat trip on the Fourth of July prior to the teen's vanishing. He said the speculation surrounding his involvement in Wells' death is devastating.

‘It’s horrible,' Nolan Wells' friend speaks out

Speaking to the New York Post, Hudson stated, “It’s a sick world we’re living in. It’s terrible. Nolan was my best friend."

“There’s no facts out, just a lot of rumors. That’s just how the internet is today. That’s really it, it’s horrible,” he added.

Nolan vanished following the departure of his friends, and his body was discovered on July 6 along the shoreline of Horn Island. As of now, nobody has reported that if they saw him after 4:30 PM on July 4.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Who is Dr. Roger Mitchell? All we know about forensic pathologist who performed autopsy on Nolan Wells Nolan Wells' family announces results of independent autopsy {{/usCountry}}

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On Wednesday, an attorney representing Nolan Wells' family announced that an independent autopsy did not determine a definitive cause of death in a case that has garnered national interest. "These findings are inconclusive ... pending further investigation," stated Ben Crump.

During a press conference at an NAACP event in Chicago, Crump mentioned that the condition of the body did not permit a thorough forensic examination of the remains. The autopsy was conducted by Dr. Roger Mitchell, who was absent.

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Despite Crump's acknowledgment that the autopsy did not show any wrongdoing, he referred to the findings as inconclusive. "This pathologist cannot rule out if any intervening non-accidental factors contributed to or caused the death of Nolan Wells," he stated.

Wells was discovered deceased on an island near the Mississippi coast two days following a boating trip with friends to a Fourth of July celebration.

The press conference held on Wednesday offered little new substantial information regarding the case, but seemed to be an attempt to encourage more prompt action from law enforcement.

Nolan Wells' mother says ‘damage has already been done’

Christine Wells-Wonsley, Wells' mother, made a brief statement expressing her frustration over the speed and thoroughness of the official investigation.

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"The only question we have is What happened to our son?" she mentioned. "It is our hope that our local authorities will do what they need to do. Us having the preliminary autopsy results and hearing nothing from them is heartbreaking and concerning."

She further remarked that local law enforcement seemed to have prematurely determined that her son's death was accidental.

"Damage has already been done because that's the narrative that's being pushed by the general public," Wells-Wonsley remarked.