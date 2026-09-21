Who is Wilber Rafael Garces Perez? Austin ICE shooting victim identified as 28-year-old Venezuelan national

The man who was shot in Austin, Texas by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent has been identified as Wilber Rafael Garces Perez, according to the BBC. Protests have now erupted, with local officials seeking answers from federal authorities.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 20: People protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers on September 20, 2026 in Austin, Texas. A federal ICE officer shot and wounded a person earlier this afternoon in North Austin. Brandon Bell/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The mayor and police have demanded an independent probe into the shooting. Attorney Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch told CBS that Perez called his wife while "yelling in pain" in hospital. She told National Public Radio that he was in ICE custody.

Who is Wilber Rafael Garces Perez?

Perez is a 28-year-old Venezuelan national. He was in the United States illegally and had a final order of removal, a law enforcement source told NBC News.

Lincoln-Goldfinch, who is representing the man, said that he lives in Austin and is a DoorDash driver who was in the middle of a delivery when he was shot. A company spokesperson confirmed that Perez was making a delivery at the time, adding that DoorDash is investigating and would not release more information “at this time.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

“The main focus now is figuring out how and where he is, that he’s OK, and then we’ll be looking for justice,” said Lincoln-Goldfinch.

The shooting took place just before 1300 local time. Dozens of protesters, some waving the flags of Mexico and Guatemala, later gathered at the scene, carrying signs demanding that ICE leave Austin.

Mayor Kirk Watson, a Democrat, said that Austinites have a right to know what exactly happened and "a right to feel safe in their city" during a media briefing on Sunday, September 20.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"They should know the truth," he said, adding that he is pleased that the city will be involved in the investigation.

Also Read | Texas ICE shooting: Demonstrators pepper-sprayed at protests in Austin; scary visuals emerge

Texas Congressman Greg Casar, a Democrat, has demanded a full and immediate independent investigation into the incident. He has also demanded that body camera footage be released, and said there should be "accountability for any ICE officer who broke the law.”

The Austin Police Department told a local CBS News affiliate that the victim was injured and was transported to hospital. No Austin police officer was reportedly involved in the shooting.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a social media video verified by NBC News, the sound of tires screeching is heard, followed by a person exiting a dark-colored SUV as a blue sedan is stopped next to it, both vehicles facing one another. At least three gunshots can be heard as the person approaches the sedan and runs up to it as it slowly lurches forward.

A person can be seen standing next to the sedan’s driver’s side as it stops in front of an intersection. The sedan appears to be damaged on the passenger side.

The shooting occurred before DPS troopers arrived at the scene, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sheridan Nolen said.

“Once they arrived, DPS Troopers immediately began assisting partner law enforcement agencies in performing medical treatment on the driver of the Toyota Corolla,” she said in a statement.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Lincoln-Goldfinch stated that lawyers for the hospital where he was treated indicated he had been released. She said she believes he has been released to ICE.

Lincoln-Goldfinch claimed that she was with his wife at the hospital earlier, hoping to get information on his condition. However, they were escorted from the premises.

“We are deeply concerned that his wife and family have not been permitted to see him and have not received a meaningful update regarding his current condition or whereabouts,” Lincoln-Goldfinch said in a statement.