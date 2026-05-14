William Paul: 5 things on Senator Rand Paul's son amid reported rant against ‘gays and Jews’ to Rep Mike Lawler

William Hilton Paul, the son of Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, reportedly launched into an antisemitic and homophobic rant at Representative Mike Lawler of New York. The incident reportedly went down at a Washington DC bar on Tuesday. Paul reportedly said the Iran war was ‘about the gays and the Jews, and I hate them both, and I don’t care if they die,’ as per New York Post. William Hilton Paul is Senator Rand Paul's son. (Facebook/Bawb Hess)

Lawler told the publication that he was at the bar with a friend and NOTUS reporter when the incident with William Paul unfolded. “So Rand Paul’s f—ing son is sitting next to us at the at the bar … And he just like chimes in on our conversation, f—ing drunk and belligerent, and then starts going off about, you know, if [Rep. Thomas] Massie [R-Ky.] loses [his primary], it’s because of my people,” Lawler said as per the Post. “I’m like, ‘What people?’ He goes, ‘Jews,’ and I’m like, ‘Do you think I’m Jewish? … I’m Irish-Italian Catholic, buddy,” he reportedly added.

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Paul also reportedly slammed GOP megadonor and billionaire Paul Singer of doing ‘Israel’s bidding' before he exited the bar. Here's all you need to know about William Hilton Paul, Rand Paul's son.