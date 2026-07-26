Who is Zanny Minton Beddoes? Elon Musk calls The Economist's editor-in-chief ‘traitor to the West’ after long interview

Elon Musk has called Zanny Minton Beddoes, The Economist's editor-in-chief, a “traitor” days after she interviewed him. While the July 23 interview began with Musk's AI predictions of abundance by 2036, it heated up as Beddoes challenged his warnings of civil war in Britain and support for parties like Germany's AfD.

Who is Zanny Minton Beddoes? Elon Musk calls The Economist's editor-in-chief ‘traitor to the West’ after interview (REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo, Zanny Minton Beddoes/LinkedIn)

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Beddoes went on to dispute Musk’s crime claims, citing falling rates and safer cities like London. Musk defended secure borders and sensible spending as common sense, and Beddoes later called his statements irresponsible on CNBC.

“It's irresponsible for someone who has 240 million followers to propagate things that are simply not true,” Beddoes said.

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Musk then hit back, writing on X, “She is a traitor to the West, plain and simple”.

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{{^usCountry}} Musk admitted during that interview that he got “carried away” with politics. "I think I got a little too involved in politics, got carried away, frankly," Musk said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Musk admitted during that interview that he got “carried away” with politics. "I think I got a little too involved in politics, got carried away, frankly," Musk said. {{/usCountry}}

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He also defended the underlying aim of his DOGE work. He argued that the goal was to make sure money was not being "wasted or spent on fraudulent activities," though he said he "got a lot of flak" for it.

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Musk also denied that the aid cuts presided over by his short-lived Department of Government Efficiency cost lives. On being asked if children in Africa died because funding was pulled so suddenly, he said, "Zero," later repeating "0.0"

Who is Zanny Minton Beddoes?

The Economist described Beddoes as “a renowned global economics expert, sought-after for her authoritative perspectives on the world economy.”

Beddoes previously worked at the IMF, and also as an adviser to the Minister of Finance in Poland. According to The Economist, “She actively supports The Economist Educational Foundation, which teaches children around the world to think critically about the news—and encourages them to “disagree agreeably”.”

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Beddoes, who holds degrees from Oxford University and Harvard University, is the first female Editor-in-chief in The Economist’s 180-year history, according to Distinguished Speaker Series. She has held the post since 2015.

“Named one of the “Most Powerful Women in the World” by Forbes, Zanny Minton Beddoes is a leading voice at the intersection of economics and policy. Renowned for delivering authoritative perspectives on all facets of economic affairs, Minton Beddoes adeptly positions new developments that impact business and industry—such as COVID-19—into the broader context of world events, from emerging markets and a precarious European Union to corporate America and the latest twists in U.S. politics,” the website says.

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Beddoes is the recipient of the 2017 Loeb Award in the “Breaking News” category for The Economist’s scoop on Saudi Aramco. She also won the 2012 Loeb Award for economic journalism.