Warm air from Africa compressed in a dome: The 'Omega block' that’s causing Europe heatwave

Western Europe is in the grip of an early-summer heatwave that has shut schools, triggered red alerts across four countries and killed dozens of people. People cool off in the Trocadero fountain in front of the Eiffel Tower as temperatures rise in Paris during a heatwave affecting a large part of France. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor (REUTERS) France has linked more than 40 deaths to the heatwave, most of them drownings, as people sought relief in rivers, lakes and the sea. Temperatures have crossed 40°C in France and Spain, while Britain has issued a rare red heat warning — only the second in its history — for parts of central and southern England. Meteorologists trace the cause to a weather pattern called an ‘omega block’. Unpicking how it works explains why this heatwave is intense and why different parts of Europe are experiencing it so differently. The block The Omega block pattern takes its name from its resemblance to the Greek letter Ω: a bulge of warm, high-pressure air held between two pockets of cooler, low-pressure air, according to Reuters. Also Read: The next heatwave will be won at night Normally, the jet stream — the band of fast-moving air several kilometres up that pushes weather systems from west to east — keeps conditions changing every few days.

A man dives into the Edre river during a heatwave in Nantes, western France, on June 23, 2026. (Photo by Sebastien Salom-Gomis / AFP) (AFP)

But, during an omega block, that flow buckles sharply northward and southward, forming the bulge like that of the symbol and isolating the high-pressure zone in place. Weaker steering winds, combined with sharper temperature contrasts in the atmosphere, lock the pattern further. The outcome is that hot air gets stuck over the same patch of ground for anywhere between three and ten days, and sometimes even longer. Air beneath a high-pressure dome sinks rather than rises, a motion meteorologists call subsidence. As it descends, rising atmospheric pressure compresses that air, and compression heats it further. This sinking, warming column also suppresses cloud formation, leaving skies clear and letting the sun heat the ground unimpeded. Also Read: Second heatwave of 2026 grips France: Schools suspended, trains cancelled, Paris among cities on Orange alert Research into earlier omega-block events, including the 2021 “heat dome” over the Pacific Northwest, had identified this sink-and-compress motion as the engine that turns a warm spell into a record-breaking one. In western Europe this week Météo-France forecaster Sebastien Leas told AFP that a cold front off Portugal had been “acting like the heat pump, drawing up warm air” from North Africa and feeding it into the high-pressure bulge sitting over France and Spain. The two low-pressure systems flanking the bulge, by contrast, bring cooler, wetter weather — which is why Britain, sitting on the boundary between the warm bulge and the cooler air to its northwest, is recording searing heat in its south and east alongside cooler, rainier conditions in the north and west, per the UK Met Office. Is climate change responsible? Scientists have not reached consensus on whether global warming is making omega blocks themselves more frequent. What is settled, according to climate researchers, is that the heatwaves these blocks now produce run hotter than they would have a few decades ago. Greenhouse gas emissions have already warmed the planet by roughly 1.3°C above pre-industrial levels, lifting the baseline temperature from which any heatwave begins.

Young people jump from a bridge into the Canal Saint-Martin during a heatwave in Paris. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP) (AFP)