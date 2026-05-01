Who owns Spirit Airlines? Shareholding structure explained amid shutdown over bankruptcy

Affordable carrier Spirit Airlines, which went bankrupt in 2025 and had been negotiating a $500 million bailout plan with the federal government, is reportedly staring at a shutdown after the deal fell through. The Wall Street Journal reported the news Friday citing sources

Representational.(Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

WSJ claims that Spirit has failed to bring some of the bondholders and the US government on the same page over the bailout plan for Spirit Airlines. It cites multiple anonymous sources familiar with the bailout discussions.

The shutdown is a big hit for discount flyers in several regional airports where Spirit is a significant carrier. Areas such as Detroit in Michigan will be significantly impacted as Spirit is the second largest airline operating from the Detroit airport after Delta.

Meanwhile, the report has sparked a collapse of Spirit Airlines' share prices. From $1.40 to $0.4 - a 65% fall in just an hour, as of 12:30pm ET. While share prices of other carriers surged. It has sparked a significant interest on the ownership structure of the airlines. In this article, we will take a look at that.

Who Owns Spirit Airlines?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Spirit Airlines is a majority publicly traded company where more than 70% shares are held by public companies and retain investors. Due to the retail and public investors holding majority of the shares, they started offloading Spirit Airlines shares just as the WSJ report dropped. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Spirit Airlines is a majority publicly traded company where more than 70% shares are held by public companies and retain investors. Due to the retail and public investors holding majority of the shares, they started offloading Spirit Airlines shares just as the WSJ report dropped. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Among the institutional investors who have significant assets deployed in Spirit Airlines are Vanguard Group, Inc., with approximately 9.52% holdings, and BlackRock, Inc., which holds about 7.69% shares. Meanwhile, 20.43% held by mutual funds and ETFs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the institutional investors who have significant assets deployed in Spirit Airlines are Vanguard Group, Inc., with approximately 9.52% holdings, and BlackRock, Inc., which holds about 7.69% shares. Meanwhile, 20.43% held by mutual funds and ETFs. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dave Davis was appointed as President and CEO of Spirit Airlines in 2025 and continues to lead the company till date. When Will Spirit Airlines Cease Operations? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dave Davis was appointed as President and CEO of Spirit Airlines in 2025 and continues to lead the company till date. When Will Spirit Airlines Cease Operations? {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Spirit Airlines has not officially released a statement on the bankruptcy and possible shutdown. WSJ reports that the carrier is "preparing to cease operations" but it did not specify a date when the carrier will go off air.

Also read: US-Iran war ‘terminated’? Trump admin’s new rhetoric to bypass Congress nod

The report about the failed deal with the US government comes amid a report by Bloomberg last week, which stated that some of the lenders already in business with them, such as the Citadel group, were unable to agree on the terms of the $500 million proposed bailout.

The talks between the government and Spirit Airlines started when President Donald Trump expressed interest in the government acquiring the airline, but at the "correct valuation."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

However, the US government had reportedly asked for 90% of total equity in exchange for the $500 million bailout, which did not sit well with other lenders.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON