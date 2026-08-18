Is Lindsay Clancy's Duxbury home buyer a prosecutor? All we know about Michael Phippen

Just a year following the heartbreaking revelation of Lindsay Clancy's children found dead in their home, the property has been purchased by a new owner.

A year after the tragic discovery of Lindsay Clancy's children, her Duxbury home has been bought by former DA Michael Phippen for $675,000. (REUTERS)

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Many supporters of the Clancy case, as well as true crime aficionados, have posted videos on Instagram about the new owner of the residence at 47 Summer St. in Duxbury, Massachusetts — former Plymouth County Assistant District Attorney Michael Phippen, as per CT Insider.

Who is Michael Phippen?

Phippen held the position of assistant district attorney in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, where the Clancy children lost their lives, from 2016 to 2018, as per his LinkedIn profile.

Deep Dive What mental health struggles did Lindsay Clancy experience leading up to the incident? Lindsay Clancy reported facing worsening depression, suicidal thoughts, and insomnia, as shared by her sister, Allison Ozga, who noted that Clancy expressed feeling like she was in a 'really tough spot.' Why did Michael Phippen raise an objection against the jury visiting the Clancy property? Michael Phippen objected to the jury visiting the property because he believed it would be 'massively disruptive' to his partner, pets, and neighbors, as stated during a pretrial hearing. How may Lindsay Clancy's mental health conditions impact her trial? Lindsay Clancy's defense argues that her undiagnosed postpartum psychosis and bipolar disorder, exacerbated by multiple psychiatric medications, could render her not criminally liable for the deaths of her children.

In January 2024, he acquired the Duxbury residence of the Clancy family for $675,000, based on property records. This transaction occurred one year after Patrick Clancy, Lindsay Clancy's ex-husband, went out to buy dinner on January 24, 2023, only to return and discover his former wife injured from a suicide attempt and their children unresponsive in the basement of the house.

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While several Instagram users conjectured that Phippen acquired the residence during the time the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office was engaged with the Clancy case, it is important to note that Phippen had ceased to serve as an assistant district attorney in Plymouth County after 2018.

Phippen currently manages the criminal defense department of Stark and Lattuca while also operating his own criminal defense practice.

Did Michael Phippen raise objection against jury visit?

During a pretrial hearing in June, Phippen raised an objection against permitting a jury to visit the Duxbury property. His attorney, Peter Maguire, contended that such a viewing would be "massively disruptive" to Phippen's partner, pets, and neighbors, CT Insider reported.

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Judge William Sullivan dismissed the objection and issued a court order that restricted visitors to jurors, attorneys, the judge, and any essential court personnel, as reported by The Patriot Ledger.

The jurors were permitted to examine the exterior of the residence, along with the rooms on the first and second floors, as well as the basement where the homicides occurred.

During his opening statement on July 27, Lindsay Clancy's attorney, Kevin Reddington, said that the Summer Street residence "doesn't look at all what it looked like when Lindsay and Patrick were living there with their three kids."

According to property records, Lindsay and Patrick Clancy acquired the Duxbury property in 2018 for $500,000.

Lindsay Clancy pleaded not guilty

Clancy has entered a plea of not guilty to the murder charges concerning the deaths of Callan, Dawson, and Cora Clancy. Their father discovered the children in the basement of their home located in coastal Duxbury, south of Boston. Meanwhile, their mother was found lying in the yard after having jumped from a second-story window, and she is currently paralyzed from the waist down.

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