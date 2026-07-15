Who was Aubrie Greene? Teen CEO of Virginia lemonade stand dies unexpectedly; grieving mother gives statement

Aubrie Greene, a 17-year-old CEO of a lemonade business in the Richmond area, has tragically passed away.

Aubrie Greene, who founded Breezzy's Lemonade at 11, has passed away at 17. (Facebook)

Greene was the driving force behind "Breezzy's Lemonade" for multiple years. 8News interviewed the young entrepreneur in 2020, when he was just 11 years old. What began with the acquisition of a single $19.99 lemon squeezer evolved into a thriving business model.

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On Tuesday, July 14, the Richmond BBQ establishment Pig & Brew, in collaboration with Breezzy’s Lemonade, expressed their condolences on Facebook regarding Greene’s passing.

Pig & Brew pays tribute to Aubrie Greene

In their statement, Pig & Brew called Greene as a person who "shined brightly."

“At just 17 years old, he built something that inspired so many,” the statement states. “His vision, work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit made a lasting impact on our community, and his legacy will continue to live on through the lives he touched. Our hearts and prayers are with his family, friends, loved ones and the entire Breezy’s Lemonade team during this unimaginable time.”

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Without revealing his cause of death, Ceydria McCray, Greene's mother, said that she is still coming to terms with the tragedy.

“The kid who dared to be different, dreamed bigger than his age and kept all lanes clear to it,” she told 8News. “The life of the party and the ray of sunshine in our family.”

What we know about Aubrie Greene's business

Greene launched his lemonade venture at the young age of 11, successfully placing his homemade product on the shelves of supermarkets. In a 2020 interview with WRIC ABC 8News, Greene's mentor attributed his achievements to his experience growing up with autism.

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“That just goes to show when you find something you love, you do it. With his mind, he found something he loved and he’s creating something,” the mentor shared with the news channel.

The details surrounding Greene's cause of death remain undisclosed.