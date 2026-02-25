Who was Camden Siegal? 17-year-old West Hartford teen dies from stray bullet in Downtown shooting incident

A 17-year old high school senior from West Hartford has died after being struck by a stray bullet during a shooting in downtown Hartford. Camden Siegal succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, February 24, two days after the incident. 17-year old high school senior was shot by bullet while waiting for Uber (X)

Who was Camden Siegal? Camden Siegal was a senior at Hall High School and a member of the Class of 2026. And was the son of Elizabeth Fisher and the late Erik Siegal who died unexpectedly in August 2021. He shared a special bond with his brother, Hayden.

“It is with profound sadness that I share news of the passing of the Hall student who was tragically injured in a shooting incident in Hartford early Sunday morning. With the family’s permission, I share that Camden Siegal, Hall High School Class of 2026, a multi-sport athlete, a dedicated scholar, and a genuine friend to so many within the Titan community, passed away this afternoon, February 24th, 2026,” West Hartford Superintendent Paul Vicinus said in a letter shared with We-Ha.com.

Also Read: Lauren Chapin cause of death: Father Knows Best star dies at 80

According to his obituary, Camden was an honor roll student who excelled in school and sports. He was a CCC All-Academic in soccer as a junior and senior, and in lacrosse as a junior. “He loved being on the field, whether playing soccer or lacrosse. For him, it was about teamwork, camaraderie and for the love of the game,” the obituary states.

He also served as an editor for his school paper and leaned into multimedia content. In a podcast reflecting on gun violence

According to the reports of WFSB, “Camden was the sweetest soul who moved through life with kindness and intention. He loved all animals, but mostly his four dogs and cat. He had the greatest group of friends. His friendships were built on loyalty, trust and countless unforgettable memories. The bond they shared speaks volumes about the young man he was. He made a tremendous impact on his friends and family through everyday kindness, steady support and genuine care.”

“Though Camden’s time with us was far too short, the love he gave and the memories he created will remain in our hearts forever. He was a pride, joy and gift to his mom and his entire community. Camden will be forever loved and missed tremendously”, they added.

Camden Siegal dies: All on Hartford According to the Hartford Police Department, the shooting happened at approximately 1:49AM on February 22 near Ann Uccello Street just outside PeoplesBank Arena.

Police said the 17-year old male found at the scene was unresponsive when officers arrived and was transported to an area hospital in extremely critical condition. On Tuesday, police confirmed that Siegal had died from his injuries and the case is now being investigated as a homicide. According to reports, he was not the intended target.

Camden was waiting for an Uber to pick him up from downtown Hartford when he was caught in the crossfire of a nearby shooting. A second victim, a man in his 20s, was also shot and hospitalized in critical but stable condition. There has been no update provided regarding that individual.

Hartford Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing, and no arrests have been made.