Lauren Chapin cause of death: Father Knows Best star dies at 80

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti

Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She is currently working as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta has placed a strong emphasis on team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She earned bachelor's and master's degree from Delhi University, and pursued PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). When not at work, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities.Read More