Lauren Chapin cause of death: Father Knows Best star dies at 80
Lauren Chapin, famed for her role in Father Knows Best, has died at 80. Her son announced her passing on February 25.
Lauren Chapin, the actress renowned for her role as the youngest child in the iconic sitcom "Father Knows Best," has passed away. She was 80 years old.
Lauren Chapin's cause of death
Chapin, who portrayed Kathy "Kitten" Anderson in the latter part of the 1950s, died on Tuesday, February 25, as stated in a Facebook post by her son, Matthew Chapin. He mentioned that cancer was the cause of her death.
"After a long hard fought battle over the past 5 years, the time has come. My mother Lauren Chapin passed away from her battle with cancer tonight," he wrote. “I'm at a complete loss for words right now. Please keep my sister and family in your thoughts and prayers as we go through this incredibly tough time.”
