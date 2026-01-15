Hartford Global Services leases 1.6 lakh sq ft office space in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli for around ₹92 lakh monthly rent

US-based insurer Hartford Global Services Pvt Ltd’s India arm has leased 1.59 lakh sq ft of office space in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli IT corridor for a five-year term, at a total monthly rent of ₹92.28 lakh, according to the lease deed documents accessed by CRE Matrix US-based insurer Hartford Global Services’ India has leased 1.59 lakh sq ft in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli for a five-year term at a monthly rent of ₹92.28 lakh, documents showed. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

Located in Kalyani Trident, the leased space spans the 21st and 22nd floors, the agreement showed. Hartford will pay ₹44.48 lakh per month for 76,701 sq ft on the 21st floor and ₹47.79 lakh per month for 82,406 sq ft on the 22nd floor.

The rent translates to ₹58 per sq ft per month, with a security deposit of about ₹5.53 crore. The lease includes 213 car parking slots, each charged at ₹3,500 per car per month, the document showed.

The office space has been taken on a five-year lease, with a three-year lock-in period. The rent will be increased by 15% every three years, and the agreement was registered on December 9, 2025, the document showed. The company paid a stamp duty of ₹14 lakh, it showed.



Also Read: Here’s why Hyderabad is outpacing Bengaluru in attracting Global Capability Centres

The agreement also mentioned that the tenant will start paying rent for the first premise from March 1, 2026. For the second premise, the tenant will begin paying rent from September 1, 2026.

Gachibowli, located in western Hyderabad, has evolved into one of the city’s prominent office and technology hubs, driven by sustained demand from global capability centres, IT firms, and financial services companies. The micro-market hosts major business parks, Grade A commercial towers, and infrastructure connectivity through the Outer Ring Road, metro expansion, and proximity to the airport.

A list of queries has been sent to Kalyani Developers and Hartford Global Services Pvt Ltd. The story will be updated if a response is received.



Also Read: Hyderabad real estate: TCS leases 10 lakh sq ft office space in financial district for ₹4.3 crore monthly rent

Previous commercial transactions in Hyderabad Earlier, Facebook India leased nearly 69,702 sq ft of office space in Hyderabad’s IT corridor of Hitec City for a five-year term at a monthly rent of almost ₹67 lakh.

According to the lease deed accessed by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix, the agreement was signed between Mahanga Commercial Properties Pvt Ltd and Facebook India Online Services Pvt Ltd, the Indian arm of Meta.

The company has taken space in the Skyview 20 building at The Skyview complex, with the lease registered on December 2, 2025.

In December last year, WeWork India leased 1.75 lakh sq ft at Skyview 20, a Grade-A tech park, on a five-year term with a starting monthly rent of ₹1.72 crore. The company then sub-leased the entire two-floor space to JP Morgan Services India Pvt Ltd for 60 months at a starting monthly rent of ₹4.38 crore

JP Morgan leased 1,501 desks across the fifth and sixth floors of Skyview 20 in Hitech City, Madhapur, and paid a security deposit of ₹25.9 crore. The office comes with 176 car parks, with the sub-lease translating to ₹249 per sq ft.

In the same month, Jones Lang LaSalle Property Consultants India (JLL) also leased 1.2 lakh sq ft of office space in Prestige Skytech for a monthly rent of ₹64.1 lakh for a five-year term. The global property consultancy leased the 5th and 6th floors of the Sky One building in Prestige Skytech, situated in Poppalguda, Gandipet Mandal, Ranga Reddy District. The agreement includes a security deposit of ₹3.84 crore.