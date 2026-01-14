Capital investment in Indian real estate jumps 25% to $14.3 billion in 2025; Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR lead

Capital inflows into India’s real estate sector surged 25% year-on-year to $14.3 billion in 2025, led by Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi-NCR, according to CBRE’s India Market Monitor Q4 2025 – Investments report. The October–December quarter alone attracted $3.3 billion, recording about a 30% Y-o-Y increase. Capital inflows into India’s real estate sector rose 25% to $14.3 billion in 2025, led by Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR, while Q4 alone saw $3.3 billion in investments. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

While Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi-NCR led annual inflows with 24%, 20%, and 11% shares, respectively, Hyderabad emerged as the top destination in Q4, capturing 21% of quarterly investments. Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru followed at 19% and 15%, the report said.

The report said that land and development sites continued to command the largest share of investor activity, accounting for over 46% of total inflows for the full year and 45% in Q4. Built-up office assets followed, contributing around 28% of annual capital inflows and 24% during the fourth quarter. Warehousing assets and development platforms also saw heightened interest, demonstrating broader diversification in investment strategies, it said.



During 2025, the CBRE data suggested that the developers accounted for a 47% share of total capital deployment, followed by institutional investors (30% share). It noted that more than 60% of total inflows into land and development deals in 2025 were deployed for residential and office projects, followed by mixed-use and warehousing developments.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO of CBRE for India, South-East Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, said the market’s evolution is evident in the sustained dominance of development-led investments. “The depth of domestic capital, complemented by steady foreign participation, positions India well for continued momentum in 2026,” he said.



Domestic capital strengthened; developers dominate investment activity CBRE stated that domestic investors played a significant role in Q4 2025, contributing nearly 80% of the total quarterly inflows.

“During 2025, developers accounted for about a 47% share of total capital deployment, followed by institutional investors (30% share). In Q4 2025, developers accounted for 46% of overall investments, followed by institutional investors (29%) and REITs (14%),” the report said.

Canadian and US investors contributed 52% and 26%, respectively, of foreign capital inflows in Q4. The quarter also saw the establishment of $440 million worth of investment and development platforms across residential and office segments, indicating a shift toward structured, long-term partnerships.